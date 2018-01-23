InteliSecure Launches 2018 Critical Data Protection Benchmark Survey for Information Security, Risk Professionals

Groundbreaking Survey Enables Respondents to: Gauge the Current State of their Critical Data Protection Efforts; Benchmark and Score their Posture Against that of their Peers; and Improve Upstream Reporting Capabilities for Senior Executives and Board Directors

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / InteliSecure, the leading provider of critical data protection services, today announced the launch of its 2018 Critical Data Protection Benchmark Survey for information security and risk management professionals. Executive summary and key findings will be reported in late spring, and the survey will remain available as an ongoing industry resource and benchmarking tool.

The Critical Data Protection benchmark survey takes approximately ten minutes to complete, and offers cybersecurity and risk professionals the ability to:

- gauge their current critical data protection posture;

- effectively safeguard critical data assets;

- benchmark and score their critical data protection posture comparatively with industry peers; and

- deliver measurable assurance and trusted guidance to senior executives and board directors.

"Today's targeted, relentless and highly sophisticated cybersecurity attacks on corporate infrastructure only embolden our need to double-down on how we protect our most critical data and intellectual property," said InteliSecure CEO Steven Drew. "The Critical Data Protection Benchmark Survey will serve senior information security and risk executives as an essential resource to assess their organization's state of risk and readiness, and help bridge upstream communication with C-suite executives and board directors."

Developing, innovating and advancing critical data protection solutions and services since 2002, InteliSecure today is among the most experienced companies in the world at implementing critical data protection programs. The compromise of highly sensitive intellectual property, including customer and patient records, M&A correspondence, blueprints and other mission-critical data, can have a devastating impact on an organization; from damage to business unit operations and financial instability to reputation loss.

InteliSecure empowers organizations to identify, prioritize and protect their most critical data assets by aligning a business-centric approach with its comprehensive suite of design, validation and managed security services. The company's scalable solutions and services are focused on realizing business outcomes and mitigating risk.

About InteliSecure

Operating 24/7 Security Operations Centers in Denver and London, InteliSecure protects over 500 enterprise clients and nearly two million users globally with services tailored to protect critical data from increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats. InteliSecure's flagship Critical Data Protection program is comprised of specialized managed security services, penetration testing, security assessment, consulting, technical, and GRC services. InteliSecure has ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies in North America for the past four consecutive years; has consistently ranked within the top 10 fastest growing businesses on the Denver Business Journal's Fast 50; and in 2016, was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Communications Service Provider Security Solutions.

