European Truck and Bus Driver Simulator Market, 2016-2025: Simulator Usage in Driver Training will Promote Eco-driving, Critical Driving, and Defensive Driving Growth in the CV Industry

The aim of this study is to research and analyze the implications of driver simulator for the commercial vehicle industry. This study identifies various key functional areas where driver simulator can be deployed. Additionally, growth potential for simulators in different countries of Europe is provided.

Skilled driver shortage and reduction in fleet liabilities is major driver for the driver simulator market. The challenges include high initial investment, replication of complex road environment, and driving pattern in virtual driving condition. European Directive 2003/59/ EC of European parliament deals with initial qualification and periodic training of drivers. It allows drivers maximum of 8 hours of 20 hours of individual driving on top-of-the-range simulator. Majority of European countries allow usage of simulators for driver training.



The Netherlands, France, Poland, and Denmark offer strong potential for deployment of simulators in Initial qualification module with favorable regulations and large qualifying driver population. France, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway with large number of active truck licenses in circulation and favorable regulation offer strong potential for deployment of simulator in periodic training. However, only few European countries have developed their own directives for usage of simulators and training syllabus for simulator-based training.

Driver training institutes can act as mass market for simulators; however, lack of clear guidelines, lack of standardization of simulators across Europe, training syllabus, and high investment are deterring usage of simulators in driver training. Harmonization of simulator definition, standardized regulations, and government policy support can provide much needed impetus to the market promoting development of scalable, modular, low-cost simulator. In future OEMs, research institutes and fleets will drive the demand for driver simulators.



Simulators are widely used in OEMs in evaluation of electronic safety systems, vision enhancement system and accident reconstruction. In research institutes, simulators are used as trial of innovative research projects where there is a huge cost differential between successful realizations. Additionally, it is used in improvement of computer-assisted development systems and test new components with integration under a range of operating conditions in research environment.

The simulator program can be used to standardize driver experience and to study multiple drivers on testing novel road layouts, study driver distraction in vehicles with driverless technology. In fleets, simulators are used to provide driver training in the areas of eco-driving, defensive driving, and critical driving conditions. Effective driver training can help fleets improve operational efficiency through reduced fuel consumption, reduced CO2 emissions, and lower vehicle maintenance costs. Additionally, drivers are trained to handle unpredictable events like collision prevention and autonomous or distracted driving.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the key factors influencing driver simulator market in Europe ?

? What are the benefits of driver training simulators across different customer segment?

What are the country-wise directives/requirements for truck and bus simulator in Europe ?

? What are driver training requirements, cost, training syllabus, number of qualifying drivers country-wise in Europe ?

? Who are the key participants in the driver simulator market in Europe ?

? What is key product portfolio of different participants in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Research Takeaways

Driver Simulator Market Dynamics

Benefits of Training for Fleets

IQ-Simulator Training Directives

PT-Simulator Directives and Cost

Driver Simulator Market - Current and Future Scenario

2. RESEARCH SCOPE, AIMS, AND OBJECTIVES

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

3. DEFINITIONS AND SEGMENTATION

Definition of Initial Qualification and Periodic Training

4. DRIVER TRAINING - A BRIEF INTRODUCTION

Fleet Benefits from Simulator Training

Areas of Simulator Deployment for Training

Usage of Simulators in Research Environments

Importance of Driving Simulators to OEMs

Underlining Specification of a Truck Driving Simulators Across Europe

5. DRIVER TRAINING LEGISLATIONS

European Driver CPC Training

7-hour JAUPT-certified Training Courses Offered

Legal Framework for Simulator Training

6. SIMULATOR PRODUCTS VERSUS CUSTOMER SEGMENTS



7. SIMULATORS COUNTRY DIRECTIVES

Norway , Netherlands and Germany Key Simulator Directives

, and Germany Key Simulator Directives Key Simulator Directives in Poland , Hungary , and Czech Republic

8. DRIVER TRAINING COUNTRY-WISE CLASSIFICATION

IQ - Country-wise Classification

9. DRIVER TRAINING COUNTRY PROFILES

Germany - Truck and Bus Driver Training

- Truck and Bus Driver Training Czech Republic - Truck and Bus Driver Training

- Truck and Bus Driver Training Norway - Truck and Bus Driver Training

- Truck and Bus Driver Training Poland - Truck and Bus Driver Training

- Truck and Bus Driver Training Hungary - Truck and Bus Driver Training

- Truck and Bus Driver Training Sweden - Truck and Bus Driver Training

- Truck and Bus Driver Training France - Truck and Bus Driver Training

- Truck and Bus Driver Training Belgium - Truck and Bus Driver Training

10. SIMULATOR SUPPLIER PROFILES

ECA Group

Product and Service Portfolio

Lander Simulation and Training Solutions S.A

Product and Service Portfolio

OKTAL

Product and Service Portfolio

SiFaT

Product and Service Portfolio

Sym2B Simulation

Product and Service Portfolio

Team Simrac

Product and Service Portfolio

Virage Simulation

Product and Service Portfolio

AutoSim

Product and Service Portfolio

11. STRATEGIC INITIATIVES AND GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

Growth Opportunities - Disruptive Applications and Future Success

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

12. THE LAST WORD

Legal Disclaimer





