DGAP-Ad-hoc: SQS Software Quality Systems AG / Key word(s): Delisting SQS Applies for Delisting from AIM 23-Jan-2018 / 12:11 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 * *of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014, MAR)* *23 January 2018* *SQS Software Quality Systems AG ("SQS")* *Recommended Public Cash Offer Declared Wholly Unconditional, * *SQS Applies for Delisting from AIM* *Introduction* Today, Assystem Services Deutschland GmbH announced its recommended voluntary public cash offer for an acquisition of 100% of the shares/depositary interests in SQS to be wholly unconditional. SQS will now apply for a delisting from AIM. *Recommended Public Cash Offer Declared Wholly Unconditional * Today, Assystem Services Deutschland GmbH (formerly: Weilchensee 884. V V GmbH) (the "Bidder") declared that all the conditions to its recommended voluntary public cash offer for an acquisition of 100% of the shares in SQS and the depositary interests representing such shares for 825 UK pence per share/depositary interest (the "Offer") as set out in the offer document which was published on 18 December 2017 have now been satisfied or waived and, accordingly, Bidco is pleased to announce that the Offer has now become unconditional in all respects. *Delisting and cancellation of trading in SQS Shares on AIM* SQS now intends to apply later today to the London Stock Exchange for the cancellation of the admission of SQS shares/depositary interests to trading on AIM; accordingly, the 20 business day notice period has now commenced. Pursuant to Rule 41 of the AIM Rules, it is anticipated that the cancellation of the admission of SQS shares/depositary interests to trading on AIM shall take effect at 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 21 February 2018. *CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM OF SQS SHARES IS LIKELY TO REDUCE SIGNIFICANTLY THE LIQUIDITY AND MARKETABILITY OF ANY SQS SHARES IN RESPECT OF WHICH THE OFFER HAS NOT BEEN ACCEPTED AT SUCH TIME.* Further details of the terms and conditions of the Offer are published on the internet on https://www.sqs.com/en/offer.php. Further announcements will be made when appropriate. *For further information, please contact:* Diederik Vos, Chief Executive Officer Tel. +49 (0) 2203 9154-50 of SQS René Gawron, Chief Financial Officer of SQS 23-Jan-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: SQS Software Quality Systems AG Stollwerckstraße 11 51149 Köln Germany Phone: +49 (0)2203-9154-0 Fax: +49 (0)2203-9154-15 E-mail: info@sqs.de Internet: www.sqs.de ISIN: DE0005493514 WKN: 549351 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London End of Announcement DGAP News Service 647689 23-Jan-2018 CET/CEST

