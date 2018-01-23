The "21 CFR Part 11 compliance for software validation and SaaS/Cloud" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This interactive two-day course explores proven techniques for reducing costs associated with implementing, using, and maintaining computer systems in regulated environments.

Overview

Many companies are outsourcing IT resources and getting involved with Software as a Service (SaaS) and cloud computing. These vendors are not regulated and therefore regulated companies must ensure compliance for both infrastructure qualification and computer system validation. It is the regulated company that wants to avoid FDA form 483s and warning letters. The seminar is intended for regulated companies, software vendors, and SaaS/Cloud providers.

The instructor addresses the latest computer system industry standards for data security, data transfer, audit trails, electronic records and signatures, software validation, and computer system validation.

Today the FDA performs both GxP and Part 11 inspections, the Europeans have released an updated Annex 11 regulation that expands Part 11 requirements and companies must update their systems and processes to maintain compliance.

This seminar will help you understand the specific requirements associated with local and SaaS/cloud hosting solutions.

Nearly every computerized system used in laboratory, clinical, manufacturing settings and in the quality process has to be validated.

Participants learn how to decrease software implementation times and lower costs using a 10-step risk-based approach to computer system validation.

Finally, the instructor reviews recent FDA inspection trends and discusses how to streamline document authoring, revision, review, and approval.

This course benefits anyone that uses computer systems to perform their job functions and is ideal for regulatory, clinical, and IT professionals working in the health care, clinical trial, biopharmaceutical, and medical device sectors. It is essential for software vendors, auditors, and quality staff involved in GxP applications.

Course Objectives:

Understand what is expected in Part 11 and Annex 11 inspections

Avoid 483 and Warning Letters

Learn how to buy COTS software and qualify vendors.

Implement a computer system using risk-based validation to gain maximum productivity and reduce cost by as much as two thirds

Requirements for local, SaaS, and cloud hosting

How to select resources and manage validation projects

"Right size" change control methods that allows quick and safe system evolution

Minimize the validation documentation to reduce costs without increasing regulatory or business risk

Write test cases that trace to elements of risk management

Protect intellectual property and keep electronic records safe



