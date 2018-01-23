Unity welcomes jammers to their offices in San Francisco, Bellevue, Brighton, Copenhagen, Helsinki and Shanghai to create games in 48 hours

Unity Technologies (https://unity3d.com/), creator of the world's leading real-time development platform, announced today the company will headline sponsor Global Game Jam 2018, the world's largest Game Jam event taking place around the world with 800 sites in 109 countries. As part of Unity's overall mission to democratize development, Unity will host six Game Jam sites at offices around the world and provide resources, hardware and on-site expertise to help creators and teams of all skill levels achieve their vision. Game Jams traditionally include a gathering of creators with the goal of planning, designing and creating one or more games within a short span of time; Global Game Jam 2018 runs January 26-28 (starting at 5pm in each time zone on January 26) and ends after 48 hours.

"I couldn't be more proud that Unity is both headlining Global Game Jam and hosting Game Jam sites internationally," said Brett Bibby, Vice President Engineering at Unity Technologies. "Unity's development features are perfect for Game Jams, enabling solo creators and small teams to prototype games quickly. Additionally, Unity's newest creative tools allow for greater collaboration so all Game Jam teams can contribute more than ever before."

Unity Game Jam attendees can look forward to a keynote from a Unity executive, workspace access at Unity office locations on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Global Game Jam (timing subject to location), as well as custom Global Game Jam and Unity branded swag. Participants will also be welcomed with full catering, on-site hardware, software, on-site evangelist tutorials, plus the rare ability to create games with Unity employees. Additionally, attendees will benefit from demos on key Unity features such as Unity Teams, Cinemachine, Timeline and 2D Tilemap. Game Jams will be hosted by the following offices: San Francisco, Bellevue, Brighton, Copenhagen, Helsinki and Shanghai. Beyond the Unity-hosted Game Jams, Unity is also empowering student ambassadors with resources to host their own official Global Game Jam sites at their university locations. Learn more about Global Game Jam here.

Unity is the world's most popular real-time development platform. Games and experiences made with Unity have reached more than 3 billion devices worldwide this year and were installed more than 20 billion times in the last 12 months.

About Unity Technologies

Unity Technologies is the creator of a flexible and high-performance end-to-end development platform used to create rich interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR experiences. Unity exists to democratize development, solve hard problems and enable success -- three core values that are the driving forces of Unity's adoption by millions of creators. Unity's powerful graphics engine and full-featured editor serve as the foundation to develop beautiful games or apps and easily bring them to multiple platforms: mobile devices, home entertainment systems, personal computers, and embedded systems. Unity also offers solutions and services for creating games, boosting productivity, and connecting with audiences including Unity Ads, Unity Analytics, Unity Asset Store, Unity Cloud Build, Unity Collaborate, Unity Connect and Unity Certification. Unity Technologies serves millions of registered developers including large publishers, indie studios, students and hobbyists around the globe. For more information, visit www.unity3d.com and to see the latest games and experiences created in Unity, go to https://unity.com/madewith.

