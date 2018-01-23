Smart Mattress Market Growth Forecast at 11.16% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, January 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

2022 Smart Mattress Market is growth forecast report includes in ReportsnReports.com. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing investments in R&D Vendors are increasing their investments in R&D activities to produce innovative mattresses with smart features. These mattresses emit electromagnetic radiations and are thus not recommended for children below the age. The analysts forecast global smart mattress market to grow at a CAGR of 11.16 % during the period 2018-2022.

According to the smart mattress market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing penetration of smartphones and high-speed Internet The surge in smartphone penetration has led to an increase in the demand for smart mattresses. The rising penetration of smartphones and high-speed Internet has led customers to use smartphones to monitor their sleeping patterns. It has increased the demand for connected devices such as smart mattress and smart monitors.

Key players in the global smart mattress market: Eight, Kingsdown, Responsive Surface Technology, and Sleep Number. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Increase in price wars among existing vendors. The increase in price wars among existing vendors poses a serious challenge to the global smart mattress market. Some of the existing players offer a range of smart mattresses. The market attracts new players and vendors resort to competitive pricing to increase their market shares. However, this strategy will reduce the profit margins of the players in the long run.

A smart mattress comprises technologically-advanced features such as sleep monitoring systems. Sensors located under the mattress track motion, sleeping patterns, and other vital records. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart mattress market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of smart mattress.

