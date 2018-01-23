London's FTSE 250 was up 0.1% to 20,676.85 in afternoon trade on Tuesday, with Pets at Home shares in the lead. Pets at Home surged as it reported a rise in third-quarter sales and said final guidance was unchanged. In the 12-week period to 4 January 2018, group revenue grew 9.6% to 223.3m, with group like-for-like revenue up 7.2%. Low-budget airline Wizz Air flew higher following solid results from peer EasyJet and after chief executive Jozsef Varadi's interview with Italy's La Repubblica, in ...

