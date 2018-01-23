Remote meetings company LoopUp Group issued a trading update on Tuesday for its financial year ended 31 December. The AIM-traded firm said it traded "strongly", with revenue growing 36% to £17.5m, ahead of market expectations in spite of the currency headwind in the second half which saw the sterling-dollar rate rise to $1.32, compared to $1.23 at the start of the year. Its board said 51% of LoopUp revenue was dollar-denominated in the 2017 financial year. Constant currency revenue growth was ...

