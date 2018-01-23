Software-as-a-service technology company Eagle Eye issued a trading update on Tuesday, ahead of its unaudited interim results for the six months to 31 December. The AIM-traded firm said group revenue increased 28% to £6.5m during the period. It highlighted that retail giant Loblaw was to launch the largest digital loyalty programme in Canada on 1 February, enabled by the Eagle Eye AIR platform. Redemption volumes totalled 82.8 million, representing an increase of 228% year-on-year, while SMS ...

