American carrier Verizon reported earnings that fell just shy of Wall Street estimates for its fourth quarter but noted that recent reforms to US tax laws had resulted in a one-time reduction in net deferred income tax liabilities of around $16.8bn. Net income for the three months leading to 31 December came in at $18.7bn, or $4.56 per share, up considerably from the $4.5bn posted a year earlier; however, excluding items such as the tax law, earnings per share rounded out the quarter at $0.86, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...