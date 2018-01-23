

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - While the European markets were stuck in another sideways trading pattern Tuesday, the majority of the markets finished with small gains. Investors breathed a sigh of relief after U.S. Senators voted to move forward on a deal to end federal government shutdown. The Bank of Japan also kept its massive monetary stimulus program unchanged, helping ease worries that it might shift toward a tighter policy.



The U.S. Senate voted 81 to 18 in favor of limiting debate on a short-term spending bill, which would fund the government through February 8th.



Democrats agreed to vote to advance the short-term spending bill after Republican leaders promised to hold a vote on legislation providing protections for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.09 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.19 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.13 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.71 percent, but the CAC 40 of France fell 0.12 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.21 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.24 percent.



In Frankfurt, SAP rallied 1.23 percent after it announced more than 2 billion euros spend in France over the next five years.



GEA Group tumbled 0.88 percent after reporting muted growth in preliminary revenue for fiscal year 2017.



In Paris, Carrefour surged 3.22 percent after the retailer announced a new partnership with Chinese groups Tencent and Yonghui.



In London, easyJet jumped 5.06 percent. The budget airline posted improved revenues and passenger numbers for the three months to December as a result of the bankruptcies of Monarch, Air Berlin and Alitalia.



British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines rallied 1.35 percent.



Sky Plc climbed 2.19 percent after the competition regulator blocked Rupert Murdoch's £11.7 billion bid to take full control of the company, saying the planned takeover is not in the public interest.



Logitech International leaped 8.03 percent in Zurich. The provider of personal computer and mobile accessories lifted its full-year guidance after reporting better-than-expected sales for its fiscal third quarter.



Germany's economic confidence improved to an eight-month high and the assessment of current situation hit a record in January, indicating an optimistic outlook for the economy in the first half of the year.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment rose three points to 20.4 in January, survey results from the Mannheim-based think tank ZEW showed Tuesday. The score exceeded the expected level of 17.7 and was the highest since May, when the reading was 20.6. Nonetheless, the score was below its long-term average of 23.7.



The UK budget deficit was the smallest for the month of December in 17 years on credit from the EU and higher value-added tax.



Public sector net borrowing excluding banks decreased by GBP 2.5 billion from the previous year to GBP 2.6 billion, which was the lowest December net borrowing since 2000, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.



