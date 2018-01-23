Ricardo and University of South Wales to Collaborate on Electric Vehicle Battery Development

PONTYPRIDD, Wales, January 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The University of South Wales' Centre for Automotive & Power System Engineering and Ricardo have announced that they intend to collaborate on electric vehicle battery systems research and development

The Centre for Automotive & Power System Engineering (CAPSE) is based within the Faculty of Computing, Engineering & Science at the University of South Wales. Already a nationally recognized independent research, development, test and certification house in the UK - with a reputation for cutting edge research and knowledge transfer activities - CAPSE is in the process of further expansion.

Ricardo is already an international leader in the development of electric vehicle battery systems, and works with some of the world's leading automakers - from mainstream OEMs to EV specialists. The company has extensive experience in the research and application of new and novel battery cell chemistries, as well as in the product development, engineering, and vehicle integration of production-ready battery packs and battery management systems.

The collaboration, announced today, will provide Ricardo with access to the facilities and the support of the major investment in battery systems development by CAPSE, while also enabling the University to benefit from Ricardo's knowledge and experience of the challenges of both research and production-intent programmes.

"I am pleased to be able to sign this MoU with the University of South Wales Centre for Automotive & Power System Engineering," commented Ricardo Automotive MD Rory Fisher. "Ricardo is already a global leader in both vehicle electrification and in the development and application of EV battery systems and technology. CAPSE is an important element of the UK's electrified vehicle development capacity. We look forward to collaborating with CAPSE for the mutual benefit of the University and of Ricardo and its electric vehicle customers."

Jonathan Williams, director of CAPSE at the University of South Wales, said: "CAPSE's mission is to support businesses and other organizations to develop the next generation of low carbon technologies, and in doing so support the creation of new jobs and economic opportunities. As a leading independent UK based automotive and powertrain research and development organization, Ricardo will bring valuable industrial experience of the development of electric vehicle systems, and we look forward to working with them."