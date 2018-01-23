Regulatory News:

Cerenis Therapeutics (Paris:CEREN) (FR0012616852 CEREN PEA PME eligible), an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of HDL-based innovative therapies for treating cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as new HDL-based vectors for targeted drug delivery in the field of oncology, today announces its financial agenda for 2018.

Events Date* Cash position and revenue for Q4 2017 January 25, 2018 2017 Annual Results February 1st, 2018 Cash position and revenue for Q1 2018 April 19, 2018 Cash position and revenue for Q2 2018 July 26, 2018 2018 Half Year Results September 11, 2018 Cash position and revenue for Q3 2018 October 25, 2018

*Indicative dates which may be subject to change. With some exceptions, press releases are distributed after the financial markets closure.

The Company stated that a "quiet period" from 17/01/18 to 1/02/18 will be observed.

About CERENIS: www.cerenis.com

CERENIS Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative lipid metabolism therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. HDL is the primary mediator of the reverse lipid transport, or RLT, the only natural pathway by which excess lipids is removed from arteries and is transported to the liver for elimination from the body.

CERENIS is developing a portfolio of lipid metabolism therapies, including HDL mimetics for patients with genetic HDL deficiency, as well as drugs which increase HDL for patients with a low number of HDL particles to treat atherosclerosis and associated metabolic diseases including Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steato-Hepatitis (NASH). Capitalizing on its expertise, Cerenis is developing the first HDL-based targeting drug delivery platform dedicated to the oncology field (immuno-oncology and chemotherapy).

CERENIS is well positioned to become one of the leaders in the HDL therapeutic market, with a broad portfolio of programs in development.

About CER-001

CER-001 is an engineered complex of recombinant human apoA-I, the major structural protein of HDL, and phospholipids. It has been designed to mimic the structure and function of natural, nascent HDL, also known as pre-beta HDL. Its mechanism of action is to increase apoA-I and the number of HDL particles transiently, to stimulate the removal of excess cholesterol and other lipids from tissues including the arterial wall and to transport them to the liver for elimination through a process called Reverse Lipid Transport. SAMBA, the clinical Phase 2 study in patients with hypoalphalipoproteinemia due to genetic defects, has provided important data demonstrating the efficacy of CER-001 in regressing atherosclerosis in several distinct vascular beds, and leading to the TANGO study with results expected at the end of Q1, '18. The totality of the data to date indicates that CER-001 performs all of the functions of natural pre-beta HDL particles and has the potential to be the best-in-class HDL mimetic on the market.

About CER-209

CER-209 is the first drug candidate in the category of oral P2Y13 receptor agonists. The P2Y13 receptor is a member of the P2Y receptor family, a well-known receptor family including the P2Y12 receptor which is the target of successful drugs such as the anti-thrombotic agent Clopidogrel (Plavix). CER-209 is a specific agonist of P2Y13 receptor and is not interacting with the P2Y12 receptor. In preclinical studies CER-209 promotes HDL recognition by the liver and increase the activity of Reverse Lipid Transport (RLT), and thus has an impact on atherosclerosis regression. Because of the favorable metabolic effects observed in the liver, CER-209 may also offer a new mechanism for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH).

About HDL targeting Drug Delivery

HDL particles, charged with active substance, hold the promise to target and selectively kill malignant cells while sparing healthy ones. A wide variety of drugs can be embedded in these particles which will target markers specific to cancer cells and bring these potent drugs to their intended site of action, with lowered systemic toxicity. Cerenis intends to develop the first HDL-based targeting drug delivery platform dedicated to the oncology market, including immuno-oncology and chemotherapy.

