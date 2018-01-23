The latest market research report by Technavio on the global chains and sprockets market in material handling equipment predicts a CAGR of around 4% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global chains and sprockets market in material handling equipment by product (chains and sprockets), by end-user (heavy industry, automotive industry, electronics, and semiconductor industry, machine tools industry, and construction industry), and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global chains and sprockets market in material handling equipment, according to Technavio industrial automation researchers:

Growth in revenue due to increased replacement activities: a major market driver

In 2017, the chains segment dominated the market by occupying almost 58% share

APAC dominated the global chains and sprockets market in material handling equipment with 41% share in 2017

Regal Beloit, Renold, Rexnord, Timken, and TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN are the leading players in the market

Growth in revenue due to increased replacement activities is one of the major factors driving the global chains and sprockets market in material handling equipment. These components require frequent replacement, due to extensive and long-duration operations. Manufacturers of chains and sprockets have the added advantage of generating additional revenue through servicing and replacement activities.

APAC: largest global chains and sprockets market in material handling equipment

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the globalchains and sprockets market in material handling equipment in APAC due to the increasing demand for energy and petrochemicals from its large population.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automation, "APAC is home to a large population that has diverse requirements. The growing demand for energy and petrochemicals is one such factor which has led to a rise in exploration activities in the region."

Competitive vendor landscape

The chains and sprockets market in material handling equipment is fragmented with the presence of many vendors. Manufacturers focus on offering low-priced products with high quality that are regulatory compliant. Moreover, the chains and sprockets market in material handling equipment is also expected to witness technological innovations such as wear indicators and customized chains and sprockets to ensure optimum use.

