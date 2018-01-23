SpotSee, a global internet of things (IoT) connectivity platform and parent company to leading logistics monitoring brands ShockWatch, SpotBot, ShockLog OpsWatch, ShockTrak and WarmMark, orchestrated a raid of suspected ShockWatch product counterfeiters in Taiwan on October 26, 2017.

The goods seized, primarily ShockWatch counterfeit products, infringe on trademarks and patents and are considered fraudulent. Counterfeit and knock-off materials, which do not perform to SpotSee specifications, have been found to cause false activations and increased damage claims for customers.

"We take the illegal use of our intellectual property very seriously, and we take swift action to stop the unauthorized use of our name, designs and trademarks," said Tony Fonk, CEO, SpotSee. "It's important we stop this fraud because it directly costs our customers money."

Both manufacturers and distributors of counterfeit SpotSee products will be held accountable as SpotSee actively works to put an end to all activities involving the illegal use of its brand. The penalties for counterfeiting can be up to five years of imprisonment and/or a fine of NT $2,000,000 (approximately USD $66,666).

To further address the counterfeit issue, SpotSee has designed authentication methods such as serialization and QR codes into their newest line of indicators known as the ShockWatch ShockDot.

"The ShockDot allows customers to validate that they purchased a genuine product in addition to other benefits such as 50 percent more indication area and 360-degree activation," said Angela Kerr, vice president of product management, SpotSee. "We are taking a legal and an innovative, product-based approach to solving this problem."

ShockWatch indicators, manufactured by SpotSee, show when a product or asset has been mishandled in the supply chain. Incorrect activation can misrepresent that a package or shipment has been mishandled, when it may not have been. Alternatively, the counterfeit or knock-off indicators may not go off at all when mishandling actually occurs.

SpotSee customers who are concerned they may be victims of counterfeit products should contact SpotSee at +1 214-736-4578.

About SpotSee

SpotSee is an internet of things end-to-end solution provider that enables customers to spot damage in their operations and see it in real time. SpotSee has developed a low-cost, connected, ecosystem that delivers data from devices anywhere in the world to customers' fingertips. SpotSee devices monitor shock, vibration, temperature and other environmental conditions through its market-leading brands such as ShockWatch, ShockLog, SpotBot, OpsWatch and WarmMark. The company has a global network of over 300 sales and technical service partners in 62 countries. SpotSee is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Shanghai, Mexico City, Chihuahua and Graham, Texas. For more information, visit www.spotsee.io.

