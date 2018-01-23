Dr. Bajoghli: Microneedling & Skin Resurfacing Treatments Available at Skin & Laser Surgery Center

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / Dr. Bajoghli and the Skin and Laser Surgery Center of McLean, Virginia now offer the latest in skin resurfacing for their patients. Uneven skin texture is a cause of concern for many people, young and old, male and female. Scars, wrinkles, enlarged pores, deep lines, and stretch marks can all mar an otherwise beautiful appearance.

Dr. Bajoghli understands how troublesome this can be, which is why he is so pleased to now be able to offer Venus Viva targeted skin resurfacing treatments. In just a couple of quick sessions using this leading edge, non-invasive, cosmetic procedure improves the skin's texture and appearance- no matter how dark the skin tone. Microneedling repairs visible signs of skin damage with minimal discomfort and is proven to be safe and effective for all skin types. Patients notice a smoother, more radiant, and healthier-looking complexion almost right away.

The Venus Viva delivers heat through tiny pins (via NanoFractional Radio Frequency) into the surface of the skin, which create micro-dermal wounds and are naturally healed by the body. Patients who have received Venus Viva treatments from Dr. Bajoghli had dramatically improved skin tone and texture, and overall healthier skin.

Dr. Bajoghli has been active in the practice of dermatology and laser surgery since the completion of his training at the combined Tufts University and Boston University Schools of Medicine and Hospitals. He is double board certified in both dermatology and internal medicine Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been named Top Dermatologist and MOHS Surgeon in the Washington area by both the Washingtonian and Northern Virginia magazines.

Dr. Bajoghli has a flourishing private practice with offices in Mclean and Woodbridge. Dr. Bajoghli has been involved in teaching medical students and dermatology residents at Georgetown University in the Department of Dermatology and Inova Fairfax hospital.

