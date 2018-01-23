Technavio's latest market research report on the global heart failure drugs market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005714/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global heart failure drugs market 2018-2022 under their healthcare and life sciences library. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global heart failure drugs market will grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Americas is one of the major geographic segments in the global heart failure drugs market, with a market share of close to 45%, followed by EMEA and APAC. Rising prevalence of heart failure coupled with increasing R&D efforts and recent product launches in the region are expected to boost the demand for heart failure drugs in the Americas.

Inquire about this report: View market snapshot before purchasing

Register for a My Technavio account and get 10% off your first purchase! View all Technavio's current offers

The two emerging market trends driving the global heart failure drugs market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing strategic alliances

Investment inclination toward developing countries

Growing strategic alliances

As the global heart failure drugs market is dominated by generics, the market has the presence of several small and large players. Such a fragmented market results in the distribution of profits among too many participants. To overcome this situation, the market is witnessing a growing trend of strategic alliances and acquisitions where the stronger players buy the desired molecule or the entire firm.

"Vendors also form joint ventures for drug development or enter into a partnership or out-license the marketing or manufacturing rights for various drugs. For instance, in December 2015 AstraZeneca acquired ZS Pharma, a specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong product pipeline in the cardiovascular space," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on cardiovascular and metabolic disorders

During the forecast period, companies AstraZeneca and Novartis that hold a major share of the market with their drugs Toprol-XL and Entresto respectively. These companies also hold a strong pipeline and are expected to remain market leaders during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global heart failure drugs marketsegmentation

This market research report segments the global heart failure drugs market by drug class, which includes beta blockers, ARBs, ACE inhibitors, and others.

The beta blockers segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 36% of the market. However, the market share for this segment is expected to decrease nearly 6% by 2022. The fastest growing application is ARBs, which will account for over 39% of the total market share by 2022.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005714/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com