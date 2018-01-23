Trusted Computing Group (@TrustedComputin), in partnership with OpenSystemsMedia, will demonstrate and discuss secure embedded and IoT devices and data at Embedded World 2018 (ew18) in Stand 3A-507 February 27 March 1.

TCG members Wibu-Systems and Winbond will show how to protect IoT and embedded devices and data using several TCG specifications implemented for security.

Wibu-Systems will show license management with the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) and its CodeMeter. The Internet of Things is bringing counterfeiting, reverse engineering, tampering and cyberattacks on software. As the value in the supply chain is being transferred from hardware to software, software protection becomes the vital backbone of any mature cyber security strategy. In particular, hardware secure elements (like industrial grade dongles, memory cards, TPMs or ASICs) in the target system offer a secure repository where encrypted code keys can be safely stored.

By combining endpoint security with skillfully designed licensing models integrated with back office systems, new revenue streams are created for any software-powered business. More info is at https://www.wibu.com.

Winbond's demo will present an IoT node running both authentic code and non-authentic (compromised) code. In the demo, a "cloud" server will get the right Compound Device Identifier (CDI, as defined in TCG Device Identity Composition Engine specification) with authentic data from the authentic system and the wrong CDI, along with fake data from the compromised system. The demo will show that the cloud server can use this to identify a compromised system. More info is available at http://www.winbond.com/hq/about-winbond/news-and-events/news/news00451.html?__locale=en.

Dr. Florian Schreiner of Infineon Technologies AG will present "TPM 2.0 for Enhanced Security in Software Updates of Industrial Systems" on March 1, 2018, from 2:30 3:00 p.m.

