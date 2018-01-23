Supermarket chain Sainsbury's may cut thousands of jobs as part of a restructuring of its shop-floor management structure. Sainsbury's has not specified the number of employees at risk but it has said that there will be fewer management roles in each store but remaining roles having more responsibility and better pay. Staff were told that the role of deputy manager will be replaced by a smaller number of operations managers, with the more junior management roles of department manager, team ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...