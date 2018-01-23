Global Food Robotics (Articulated, Parallel, SCARA, Cylindrical) Market 2014-2017 & 2025 - Focus on Packaging, Repackaging, Palletizing, Picking & Processing

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Food Robotics Market by Type of Robot (Articulated, Parallel, SCARA, Cylindrical), By Application (Packaging, Repackaging, Palletizing, Picking, Processing), By Payload, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food robotics market is anticipated to reach USD 3.35 billion by 2025The growing demand for packaged food, need for automation, increasing food safety regulations, and high labor costs are expected to drive the food robotics market.

The industry has witnessed increasing investments in R&D activities, since the past few years, for the development of technologically-advanced robotics and automated systems. The increasing labor costs are driving the packaged food producers toward the adoption of automation systems. The application segments of the market include palletizing, packaging, repackaging, picking, and processing.

The packaging segment is presumed to hold the highest growth rate over the forecast years. The market is witnessing increasing use of packaging automation solutions in food industries. The advantages bestowed by the technology include higher efficiency in food production and processing, increased production efficiency, and consistent quality of products.

The key market participants IN the food robotics market are ABB Group,Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and others. The vendors in the robotics and automation market are likely to witness increased demand for robotics solutions over the forecast years, owing to the increasing technological advancements.



Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

The SCARA segment is presumed to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period

Medium payload capacity robots are predicted to largely contribute to the market growth as they facilitate increase in performance and efficiency

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, owing to the high demand for packaged food in economies such as Japan and China



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Food Robotics - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Food Robotics market, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Food Robotics Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Food Robotics - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Food Robotics - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing labor costs

3.4.1.2 Increasing need of high productivity and quality of output

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Lack of skilled personnel in the emerging economies

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Food Robotics Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Food Robotics Market - PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4 Food Robotics Type of Robots Outlook

4.1 Food Robotics Market Share By Type of Robot, 2016 & 2025

4.2 Articulated

4.3 Parallel

4.4 SCARA

4.5 Cylindrical

4.6 Other



Chapter 5 Food Robotics Payload Outlook

5.1 Low Payload

5.2 Medium Payload

5.3 Heavy Payload



Chapter 6 Food Robotics Application Outlook

6.1 Food Robotics Market Share By Application, 2016 & 2025

6.2 Packaging

6.3 Repackaging

6.4 Palletizing

6.5 Picking

6.6 Processing

6.7 Other



Chapter 7 Food Robotics Regional Outlook



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



ASEA Brown Boveri (ABB) Group

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Fanuc Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Universal Robots A/S.

Kuka AG

Seiko Epson Corporation

Stubli International AG

