The global infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report categorizes the global IR emitter and receiver market by end-user, which includes consumer electronics, remotes, and IR cameras and sensors. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: growth of the consumer electronics market

The consumer electronics market is growing rapidly, with an estimated value of USD 1.2 trillion in 2016. The market is growing due to rapid technological advances. IR emitters and receivers are two major components of all consumer electronics, so much so that close to 48% of the revenue for this market can be attributed to consumer electronics.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipment research, "The increasing penetration of IoT will lead to the increased growth of consumer electronic applications in smart home automation. This, in turn, will lead to the growth of the global IR emitter and receiver market as they are essential components of MEMS-based sensors."

Market trend: advances in IR sensor development

The global IR emitter and receiver market is witnessing the development of uncooled IR sensors with pixels less than 100 x 100. Vendors are offering these uncooled sensors at a lesser price to capture a larger market. For instance, Sofradir has launched the Ulis 80p family, which it is offering at a reduced cost for large volume orders.

Geographical landscape: APAC to dominate the market

In 2017, the global IR emitter and receiver market was dominated by APAC with a market share of around 41%, followed by the Americas and EMEA. APAC has the largest penetration and adoption of infrared sensors owing to the presence of a large number or LED and IC manufacturers in countries such as China, Japan, and Taiwan. Also, APAC is a manufacturing hub of consumer electronic devices and other industrial products which require infrared LEDs.

Some of the contributors in the market:

Excelitas Technologies

FLIR Systems

Honeywell International

Murata Manufacturing

The global IR emitter and receiver market has several large and small vendors. However, the market is highly fragmented with the presence of many well diversified international, regional and local vendors. The presence of local vendors ensures the availability of highly customized IR transmitters and receivers at a comparatively lower price. Technological developments will intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.

