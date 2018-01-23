UK Sludge Retail Services Market 2017-2018 - Forecast to 2020 & 2025: Innovative Business Models like Waste-to-value and Nutrient Recovery Catalyse UK Sludge Bioresource Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "UK Sludge Retail Services Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UK sludge retail services market will enable innovation in business models and encourage nutrient recovery from bioresource. The market revenue is estimated at 760 million with revenues from sludge treatment and transportation & sludge treatment equipment. This study includes the revenue forecast for 2020-2025 for two scenarios.



Scenario 1 includes revenue contribution from sludge treatment center to be 70% while commercial and novel technology company would be 20% and 10% respectively. Scenario 2 includes revenue contribution from sludge treatment center to be 50% while commercial and novel technology company would be 30% and 20% respectively.



Sludge will be the next exciting market in the United Kingdom after the market opened to non-domestic water retail services in the year 2017. The market will introduce regulated trading of sludge, harnessing of energy and as well as nutrient recovery in the future. It is not only going to generate new stream of revenue but also bring in appealing new business models like co-digestion, waste-to-value in future.



Research Highlights



The report consists of value chain analysis of sludge market in the UK. The competitive landscape trend is provided by listing the key stakeholders in the value chain who might potentially participate in the market in 2020.



The study also comprises of strategic imperatives and top predictions for the UK sludge retail market which includes predictions on the importance of new business models, megatrends etc., with information on key trends and opportunities.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the landscape of the sludge retail services market in 2020?

What are the drivers for growth of the UK sludge retail services market?

How are the growth opportunities for various players in the value chain?

What is the competitive landscape of the markets covered in the study?

What are the megatrends in membrane systems market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Background And Coverage



3. Market Overview



4. Case Studies



5. Value Chain Analysis



6. UK Sludge Retail Market Competitive Landscape



7. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action



8. Conclusion



9. Appendix



