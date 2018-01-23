Consumer packaged goods company Procter and Gamble (P&G) beat Wall Street expectations with its second-quarter performance showing that its turnaround was progressing, despite being the centre of a social-media phenomenon known as the Tide Pod Challenge that has people around the globe convincing one another to consume P&G branded laundry detergent. Sales over the three months leading to 31 December came in just ahead of estimates at $17.4bn from the $16.85bn it posted at the same time a year ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...