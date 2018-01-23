

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to grind higher Tuesday despite a mixed performance from U.S. stocks.



A dearth of first-tier economic news produced a quiet session in the gold markets today.



The weak U.S. dollar provided support for gold prices, which are hovering at their highest since September.



Analysts say the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates on hold until sustained inflation is detected in consumer price data.



Feb. gold gained $4.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,336.70/oz.



In economic news from the UK, growth in manufacturing output and domestic and export orders picked up in three months to January, the Industrial Trends survey data from the Confederation of British Industry said.



A net balance of 13 percent of manufacturers reported that they were more optimistic about the general business situation.



