The poultry packaging market in North Americais expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the poultry packaging market in North America by packaging type which includes flexible and rigid. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as Canada, Mexico, and the US.

Market driver: rising demand for convenient packaging

Smaller households and busy schedules are forcing people to look for convenience in poultry products. There is high demand for microwave safe, flexible packaging options and designs with zippers and small portions. Poultry packaging vendors are introducing innovative products that now include intelligent technologies, such as EZ Peel packaging from Bemis, that allows customers to open the packaging without using scissors.

Market trend: rising popularity of sustainable packaging

Rising governmental concerns with respect to growing plastic waste is leading to the development of sustainable packaging solutions, which are degradable, recyclable, or reusable. Packaging manufacturers are looking at packaging which is eco-friendly and reduces the amount of waste generated.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for packaging research, "Poultry packaging films used for packaging whole chickens are now made by utilizing higher abuse-resistant polymers, which prevent tearing and leakage during transportation."

Regional landscape: US to hold the largest market share

The major countries in the region comprise of the US, Canada, and Mexico, of which the US accounted for close to 71% of the market share in 2017. The increased consumption of poultry products in the region is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Advances in vacuum packaging and the MAP will also lead to the growth of the market as these technologies help to extend the shelf life of poultry products.

Some of the key players in the market:

Amcor

Bemis

Mondi Group

Sealed Air

Sonoco Products Company

The market is fragmented with many international as well as regional players operating in the market. The major vendors in the poultry packaging market in North America are continuously focusing on the development of new packaging materials that can extend the shelf life of the product and improve the ease of usage. Vendors of the fresh meat packaging market in North America are trying to gain a competitive edge over their competitors by introducing innovative solutions.

