Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2018) - CHC Student Housing Corp. (TSXV: CHC) ("CHC" or the "Company") announces that, further to its previously announced strategic review process, it has entered into a conditional agreement with an arm's length party for the sale of its London and Kingston properties for total gross proceeds of $54.6 million.

The transaction is subject to due diligence by the purchaser and receipt of any required approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The transaction will constitute a "Reviewable Disposition" as defined in Policy 5.3 - Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets of the TSXV. As such, completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the TSXV and is also expected to be subject to approval by the Company's shareholders. If shareholder approval is required, the Company intends to seek such approval at a special meeting of its shareholders which is expected to be held on or before March 5, 2018. Closing is also subject to certain other conditions which are customary for a transaction of this nature. Subject to the satisfaction of all required conditions, the transaction is expected to close in March 2018.

The London property was acquired by the Company in September 2014 and the Kingston property was acquired in March 2014. Together, the two properties represent 405 beds out of the Company's current total portfolio of 715 beds. Following the sale of the London and Kingston properties, the Company will continue to own its Trois-Rivières property, which has 310 beds.

As previously disclosed by the Company, following its failed transaction with Dundee Acquisition Ltd. and in light of its financial position, the board of directors initiated a strategic review process in April 2017 to identify, examine and consider strategic and financial alternatives potentially available to the Company, including a recapitalization, a merger or other business combination, a sale of the Company or all or a portion of its assets, or any combination thereof. The Company subsequently sold its Windsor property in August 2017 for gross proceeds of $5.5 million and net proceeds of $1.8 million after assumption of mortgage debt by the purchaser, which were used to satisfy certain payables and for working capital while the strategic review process continued. In the meantime, the Company's ability to continue operations in the normal course of business has been dependent on several factors, including its ability to secure additional funding and/or the sale of the London property. In particular, the Company has a $33.0 million first mortgage and a $13.75 million second mortgage due on the London property, as well as a $2.12 million mortgage due on its Trois-Rivières property. While the Company has obtained indefinite extensions on existing terms from its lenders in respect of these mortgages while the Company has been working through its strategic review process, the mortgages remain payable on demand.

In the absence of other alternatives which have not developed, the Company has determined to sell the London and Kingston properties. After repayment of mortgage debt on the properties, CHC expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $6.0 million from the transaction. The net proceeds will be used by the Company to satisfy certain payables and for working capital while the Company's strategic review process continues. The Company will continue to operate the Trois-Rivières property in the meantime. The Company will disclose any additional material developments with respect to its strategic review process if, as and when they occur.

About CHC Student Housing Corp.

CHC Student Housing Corp. is an owner and operator of student housing properties located in proximity to universities in primary and well understood secondary markets.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the expected sale of the Company's London and Kingston properties and the expected proceeds therefrom. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

