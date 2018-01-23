GLX - Global Listing Exchange: Blockchain: Data Malls, Coin Economies and Keyless Payments

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / Today GLX announced that our Founder and CEO, Ronald P. Russo, Jr., has co-authored and published a research paper titled "Blockchain: Data Malls, Coin Economies and Keyless Payments" with a longtime friend and associate Zura Kakushadze, Ph.D.

The paper discusses several uses of blockchain, and more generally, distributed ledger technologies outside of cryptocurrencies with a pragmatic view. It also provides a sizable list of academic and nonacademic references. The paper is published on SSRN and a freely downloadable PDF is available from SSRN.com/abstract=3104745.

About Zura Kakushadze, Ph.D.

Dr. Kakushadze is the CEO and a Co-Founder of Quantigic® Solutions, a Stamford, CT data analytics company providing innovative solutions and consulting services in quantitative analyses of business, financial and scientific data and information since 2008, and a Full Professor at the Business School & School of Physics, Free University of Tbilisi.

About SSRN

The Social Science Research Network (SSRN) is world's leading eLibrary devoted to the rapid dissemination of scholarly research in the social sciences and humanities. See - SSRN.com.

About the GLXToken

The GLXToken (GLXT) is an ERC20 cryptographic token used as the payment protocol on the GLX.com platform. GLX is launching the Pre-Sale of the GLXToken on Thursday, February 15th and the Token Sale on Monday, March 5th. See - GLXToken.com.

About GLX - Global Listing Exchange™

GLX is building the world's only Capital Market Directory & Social Finance Network at GLX.com. The destination is a global capital market news data portal and ground-breaking financial networking platform.

The GLX platform will be developed as a blockchain based distributed network creating the world's first Global Capital Market Computer. The GLX - DAppExchange (DappExchange.com) is GLX's "decentralized appstore" where anyone can publish DApps that can be used in the GLX ecosystem.

