TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/18 -- Block X Capital Corp., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Lions Gate Metals Inc. has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Block X Capital Corp. is an investment issuer seeking investment opportunities in early-stage to mid-level blockchain and emerging technology companies. Block X Capital Corp. leverages its extensive network of operators and global thought leaders to provide investors with unparalleled access to investments that are not normally accessible to the average retail investor. We seek to empower the bold forward-thinking visionaries building the innovative technologies of tomorrow by providing them with the capital necessary to grow. The Block X team is convinced of the transformative power of blockchain technology - and the potential it holds to create value for both investors and society as a whole.

Block X Capital Corp., l'emetteur resultant d'un changement fondamental de Lions Gate Metals Inc. a ete approuve pour inscription.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com a la date de negociation.

Block X Capital Corp. est un emetteur d'investissement qui recherche des opportunites d'investissement dans des societes de blockchain et de technologie emergente de niveau intermediaire a intermediaire. Block X Capital Corp. tire parti de son vaste reseau d'operateurs et de leaders d'opinion mondiaux pour fournir aux investisseurs un acces inegale a des investissements qui ne sont normalement pas accessibles a l'investisseur moyen. Nous cherchons a habiliter les visionnaires audacieux et avant-gardistes en construisant les technologies innovantes de demain en leur fournissant le capital necessaire pour grandir. L'equipe Block X est convaincue du pouvoir de transformation de la technologie blockchain - et du potentiel qu'elle represente pour creer de la valeur pour les investisseurs et la societe dans son ensemble.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer/Emetteur: Block X Capital Corp, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): BXXX ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres emis et en 45 755 200 circulation: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres reserves pour 28 477 936 emission: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CSE Sector/Categorie: Technology/ Technologie ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CUSIP: 09368H 10 9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CA 09368H 10 9 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boardlot/Quotite: 500 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Currency/Monnaie de negociation: CDN$/$CDN ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 24 janvier/January 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fiscal Year end /Cloture de l'exercice financier: December 31/Le 31 decembr ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: AST Trust Company (Canada) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

