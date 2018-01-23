Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Naphtha Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of naphtha and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The consumption trend of naphtha is demonstrating an uptrend in APAC owing to the growth of the petrochemical industry in the region," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Also, most of the suppliers of naphtha are large-scale vertically integrated suppliers or global commodity traders, primarily because of huge capital investments required for crude oil exploration, production, storage, and marketing activities," added Anil.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Naphtha Market:

Growing globalization of major naphtha suppliers in the Middle East

Expansion of naphtha production capacities in APAC

Increased focus on downstream capability building by prominent naphtha suppliers in the Middle East

Growing globalization of major naphtha suppliers in the Middle East:

The substantial financial capabilities of naphtha suppliers in the Middle East has enabled them to evolve as leading players. Also, these companies are expanding their product portfolios and increasingly investing in refinery units and production of petrochemical products in emerging markets such as India and China. Collaborating with suppliers that have widespread global presence helps buyers bundle their procurements across geographies. Furthermore, this also allows buyers to consolidate their procurement and avail better value-additions and discounts.

Expansion of naphtha production capacities in APAC:

APAC is witnessing a rise in production capacities across major countries such as India and China; this is driven by high demand from industries such as petrochemicals in the region. Moreover, the increased production capacities of suppliers assist buyers in overcoming seasonal demand fluctuations. Also, this leads to an increase in the supply of naphtha thereby reducing the market prices for buyers.

Increased focus on downstream capability building by prominent naphtha suppliers in the Middle East:

Leading naphtha producers in the Middle East are gradually focusing on downstream capability building because of increased competition from shale gas steam cracking units based in North America. Downstream capability building process consists of increased investments and focuses on the development of petrochemical-based industries such as plastics and benzene. Moreover, this helps buyers improve their profit margins because the profitability of consumer products such as plastics is higher than crude oil.

