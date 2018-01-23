Middle East Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market 2014-2018 & 2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Middle East Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (2018-2024): Forecast by Types, Commercial Applications, Countries and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Drone) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 30% during 2018-2024.

Middle East Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market registered healthy growth during 2014-2017; buoyed by several key factors including growing usage in personal & recreational applications such as travel/event photography, adoption for monitoring and mapping, and increasing inclusion of UAVs by the armed forces in the Middle East region due to need for advanced their cost effectiveness has marked the region as a potentially lucrative market for foreign as well as domestic manufacturers.

Defense UAV segment accounted for majority of the revenue share owing to increasing purchase of these by various countries in the Middle East region. Chinese manufacturers have displayed a positive inclination to supply armed UAVs to countries such as Iraq and Saudi Arabia, which has increased their penetration in the Middle East region. Additionally, Israel and Turkey have upgraded and increased domestic production of the defense UAVs, and are soon expected to compete in the Middle East region.

Commercial UAVs are primarily getting adopted for personal usage and industrial & construction areas. Industrial & construction application of the UAVs accounted for majority of the revenues for commercial segment and are utilized for area mapping and pipeline surveillance & monitoring in oil & gas sector.

Some of companies in the Middle East UAV market includes, DJI Technology, Yuneec International, Parrot, Israel Aerospace Industries, Boeing, General Atomics, Piaggio, China Aerospace Science and Technology, Stemme, and Schiebel Technology.

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Key Highlights of the Report

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Middle East Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Overview

3.1 Overview and Analysis

3.2 Middle East Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues & Volume (2014-2024)

3.3 Middle East Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market's Industry Life Cycle, By Product Types

3.4 Porter's Five Forces

3.5 Middle East Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenue Share, By Countries (2017 & 2024)

3.6 Middle East Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenue Share, By Types (2017 & 2024)

3.7 Middle East Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2017 & 2024)



4. Middle East Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Dynamics

4.1 Middle East Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Impact Analysis

4.2 Middle East Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Drivers

4.3 Middle East Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Restraints



5. Middle East Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Trends



6. UAE Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Overview

6.1 Market Overview and Analysis

6.2 UAE Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues & Volume (2014-2024)

6.2.1 UAE Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues & Volume, By Types (2014-2024)

6.2.2 UAE Defense Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues & Volume, By Types (2014-2024)

6.3 UAE Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024)

6.4 UAE Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Opportunity Assessment, By Commercial Applications



7. Saudi Arabia Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Overview

7.1 Market Overview and Analysis

7.2 Saudi Arabia Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues & Volume (2014-2024)

7.2.1 Saudi Arabia Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues & Volume, By Types (2014-2024)

7.2.2 Saudi Arabia Defense Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues & Volume, By Types (2014-2024)

7.3 Saudi Arabia Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024)

7.4 Saudi Arabia Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications



8. Israel Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Overview

8.1 Market Overview and Analysis

8.2 Israel Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues & Volume (2014-2024)

8.2.1 Israel Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues & Volume, By Types (2014-2024)

8.2.2 Israel Defense Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues & Volume, By Types (2014-2024)

8.3 Israel Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024)

8.4 Israel Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications



9. Kuwait Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Overview

9.1 Market Overview and Analysis

9.2 Kuwait Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues & Volume (2014-2024)

9.2.1 Kuwait Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues & Volume, By Types (2014-2024)

9.3 Kuwait Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024)

9.4 Kuwait Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications



10. Qatar Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Overview

10.1 Market Overview and Analysis

10.2 Qatar Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues & Volume (2014-2024)

10.2.1 Qatar Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues & Volume, By Types (2014-2024)

10.2.2 Qatar Defense Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues & Volume, By Types (2014-2024)

10.3 Qatar Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024)

10.4 Qatar Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Opportunity Assessment, By Applications



11. Other Middle Eastern Countries Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Overview

11.1 Market Overview and Analysis

11.2 Other Middle Eastern Countries Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues & Volume (2014-2024)

11.2.1 Other Middle Eastern Countries Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues & Volume, By Types (2014-2024)

11.2.2 Other Middle Eastern Countries Defense Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues & Volume, By Types (2014-2024)

11.3 Other Middle Eastern Countries Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024)



12. Middle East Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Price Point Analysis

12.1 Commercial UAV Price Point Analysis, By Types

12.2 Defense LALE UAV Price Point Analysis, By Companies

12.3 Defense MALE UAV Price Point Analysis, By Companies



13. Middle East Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Competitive Landscape

13.1 Middle East Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Players' Revenue Share Analysis, By Companies

13.2 Competitive Benchmarking, By Types



14. Company Profile

14.1 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

14.2 Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

14.3 Parrot S.A.

14.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

14.5 The Boeing Company

14.6 General Atomics Corp.

14.7 Piaggio Aero Industries S.p.A.

14.8 China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

14.9 Stemme AG

14.10 Schiebel Technology, Incorporated



15. Recommendations



