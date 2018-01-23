sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,06 Euro		+0,04
+1,32 %
WKN: A1C0DR ISIN: CA74022D3085 Ticker-Symbol: PRE 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,10
3,14
23.01.
3,08
3,12
23.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION3,06+1,32 %