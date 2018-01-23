Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Ethylene Dichloride Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of ethylene dichloride (EDC) and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005961/en/

Global Ethylene Dichloride Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Declining prices of ethylene dichloride globally, can be attributed to a reduction in costs of crude oil and natural gas, which has helped in increasing the demand for EDC," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "A substantial increase in natural gas production is solidifying the position of Qatar and the US as primary production hubs for EDC as natural gas, chlorine gas, and ethylene account for over fifty percent of the total cost of production," added Anil.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Ethylene Dichloride Market:

The emergence of bio-ethylene as a feedstock for the production of EDC

The rise in M&A

Introduction of new PVC resins

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

The emergence of bio-ethylene as a feedstock for the production of EDC:

The pressure from regulatory authorities and environmental protection organizations has led to suppliers seeking new eco-friendly feedstocks to produce EDC. It is produced using ethylene sourced from crude oil. However, the emergence of bio-ethylene feedstock is expected to have a substantially positive impact on the eco-friendliness of suppliers' operations. Moreover, the use of bio-ethylene helps suppliers lower operating costs, and the savings are eventually passed on to buyers. Also, it helps suppliers reduce their carbon footprints considerably and enables buyers to achieve sustainability in their supply chains.

The rise in M&A:

Globally, the chemical sector is undergoing constant consolidation. Leading players in this industry are acquiring or merging with other players to leverage each other's technologies, resources, and geographic presence. Also, a slowdown in the majority of chemical segments, such as petrochemicals, base chemicals, and specialty chemicals has affected their revenue adversely, and M&A is being used by them to pool their resources. The consolidation of the market may result in more financially stable operations of most top players.

Introduction of new PVC resins:

Leading PVC manufacturers are increasingly formulating new PVC resins that can improve the quality of their end-products. Moreover, the development of new PVC resins is expected to expand the usability of PVC products, which will lead to higher consumption of PVC, and subsequently the use of EDC. Also, new PVC resins are expected to expand the usability and improve the performance of PVC products, thereby helping manufacturers of PVC to enhance sales of their products.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Methanol Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Naphtha Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Fatty Alcohols Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Explosives Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005961/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com