Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2018) - ChroMedX Corp. (CSE: CHX) (OTCQB: CHXIF) (FSE: EIY2) (the "Company"), developer of the HemoPalm Handheld Blood Analyzer System, is pleased to announce the appointments of Dr. Richard Janeczko as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Jessica Kuhn as Chief Operations Officer (COO). Dr. Janeczko and Ms. Kuhn's positions are effective immediately.

"It is very exiting to start the scale-out of the ChroMedX executive team with the appointments of Jessica Kuhn and Dr. Richard Janeczko." said Lahav Gil, CEO & Director, ChroMedX Corp.

Earlier this month the Company announced the appointment of med-tech visionary Lahav Gil as CEO and Director. Mr. Gil joined the Company as the founder of the medical device industrial design and productization firm, Kangaroo Group where he served as CEO until its sale to Canada's largest medical device design company Starfish Medical in April 2017. At the time of the sale Kangaroo had 23 employees and were concurrently managing the development, productization and contract manufacturing of multiple medical device technologies under its ISO 13485 QMS.

Ms. Jessica Kuhn has worked in technology product development for over a decade. Jessica acted as COO at Kangaroo Group alongside CEO Lahav Gil where she managed operations and development on projects for key clientele until Kangaroo was sold in 2017. The board of directors now welcomes her as COO of ChroMedX.

"I am so pleased to welcome Jessica to the ChroMedX team, after having played such an integral role in the management of the operations of Kangaroo. Aside from simply being a wonderful person to work with, Jessica's ability to build culture, create systems and policy, manage special projects and basically run the day to day operations of an agile and effective company with multiple teams and projects on the go, will be an invaluable asset to ChroMedX. As COO Jessica's first responsibility will be to manage the build-out of our core team and operations as we continue on our path of establishing the HemoPalm as the premier blood analyzer in the space." said Lahav Gil, CEO & Director, ChroMedX Corp.

Dr. Janeczko brings over 25 years of experience in the in-vitro diagnostics industry having held executive roles in numerous diagnostic companies before he founded healthcare economic consulting firm DxEconomix Inc. in 2013. Richard joined the board of ChroMedX in December 2017 and has now joined the executive team as CCO leading the commercial strategy of the HemoPalm Handheld Blood Analyzer System.

"Having Richard on-team is a great pleasure and strengthening asset. His in-depth knowledge of the space and his industry connections will help us conceptualize and implement as we strive to build the world's truly best "at the bedside" blood analyzer, integrating seamlessly into clinical workflow and reducing barriers to adoption, and ensuring that we implement the right strategy towards a high-value transaction."

As Chief Commercial Officer Dr. Janeczko is responsible for the management of marketing and business development activities related to the development and positioning of the HemoPalm Handheld Blood Analyzer System. Dr. Janeczko's core focus is to optimize the market potential of the HemoPalm and ensure the Company's readiness for the completion of a high value transaction. This includes the alignment of the product development plan and technology roadmap with market needs as well as compatibility with critical care clinical management practices and cost-effectiveness goals. As CCO Richard will be corresponding with and assessing individual strategic players to determine how the HemoPalm specifically aligns with their market strategies to maximize the Company's value offering to existing product lines. In addition, Richard will be organizing relationships with clinical sites in order to run HemoPalm trials under various scenarios for both regulatory and market development purposes.

About Dr. Richard Janeczko

Dr. Janeczko is a 25-year veteran of the in-vitro diagnostics industry, specializing in the marketing and management of molecular assays, proteomics, companion diagnostics, and personalized medicine. He has led multiple diagnostic marketing projects from design and development through regulatory approval and market launch. He is a strong advocate of health economics as the key driver for new technology adoption in a global healthcare reform environment. In 2013, he formed DxEconomix to provide unique IVD marketing services based on system-wide economic impact of diagnostics and value-based pricing. DxEconomix has extensive experience in health economics, clinical sciences, and health technology assessment and adoption in multiple markets including USA, Canada and Europe.

Dr. Janeczko served as VP Emerging Markets and Technology at Luminex Corporation, as EVP Business Development and CSO at Tm Bioscience Inc., and as CEO of General Synthesis and Diagnostics. He played a lead in raising capital for Tm Bioscience and eventual sale of the company to Luminex Corp. (Austin, Texas). He holds a PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Alberta, a BSc in Microbiology from Strathclyde University, and is a member of several professional organizations and institutions.

About Jessica Kuhn

Ms. Kuhn has extensive experience managing projects in technology product development. She was formerly COO of Kangaroo group where she worked to implement systems and processes to improve and build stability in Kangaroo's operations, while managing development projects for key clients. Before that she was Project Manager, Research & Development at Sunwell Technologies where she headed clean-tech development projects with partners from around the world. She holds an MBA from Rotman School of Management, a MASc in Mechanical Engineering and a BASc in Chemical Engineering from the University of Toronto.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,500,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.60 per share and expiring on January 24, 2023, to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

ChroMedX News & Disclosure

Parties interested in keeping abreast of latest news and updates can subscribe on the Home and News pages on the Company's website at www.ChroMedX.com

About ChroMedX Corp.



ChroMedX Corp. is a medical technology company focused on the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. The devices are protected by the Company's issued and pending patents, dealing with blood collection, analysis and plasma/serum processing.

The HemoPalm Handheld Blood Analyzer System is the only handheld blood analysis technology which combines Blood Gases & Electrolytes with full CO-oximetry. Currently this combination is not available on any of the handheld analyzers on the market. Existing technologies require users to purchase a second device to carry out the CO-oximetry. The Company's technology has the advantage of being able to offer a single handheld blood analyzer that provides all the required tests for Blood Gases & Electrolytes, with full CO-oximetry and bilirubin. Another competitive advantage of the HemoPalm system will be its ability to draw capillary blood directly from a pin-prick site into the cartridge, providing an alternative to arterial blood. Drawing arterial blood is painful and can cause nerve damage. CO-oximetry is the measurement of five different hemoglobin species in blood.

The global market for Blood Gases & Electrolytes was estimated to be 1.5 Billion $US in 2015 and is projected to reach over 1.8 Billion by 2020.

Website: www.chromedx.com

Contact:

W. Clark Kent

President & Director

ChroMedX Corp.

Office. 647-872-9982 ext. 2

TF. 1-844-247-6633 ext. 2

investor.relations@chromedx.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com