Global Gelcoat Market Forecasts, Analysis & Opportunities 2017-2022

The global gelcoat market is expected to reach an estimated $1.04 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2022.



The future of the gelcoat market looks attractive with opportunities in the wind energy, marine, construction, tanks, and transportation industries. Growth in marine, wind and construction industries is driving gelcoat consumption.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the gelcoat industry, include a shift towards low styrene emission gelcoat and the development of gelcoat having compatibility with different resin system.



Within the gelcoat market, marine is expected to remain the largest end use industry. The wind energy industry is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the increasing installation of wind turbines.



North America is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in the end use industries industry.



Gelcoat companies profiled in this market include Ashland Inc., Scott Bader, Allnex, Bufa Composite Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Polynt-Reichhold Group, and HK Research Corporation are among the major suppliers of gelcoat.



