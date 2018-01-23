

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has announced increased tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels.



US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced that President Trump has approved recommendations to impose safeguard tariffs on imported large residential washing machines and imported solar cells and modules.



The decision was made on the study results that found increased foreign imports of washers and solar cells and modules are a substantial cause of serious injury to domestic manufacturers.



'The ITC found that U.S. producers had been seriously injured by imports and made several recommendations to the President. Upon receiving these recommendations, my staff and I conducted an exhaustive process which included opportunities to brief in person and through public comments, public hearings, and meetings with senior representatives. Based on this information, the Trade Policy Committee developed recommendations, which the President has accepted. The President's action makes clear again that the Trump Administration will always defend American workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses in this regard,' said Ambassador Lighthizer.



The Trump administration has imposed tariffs of up to 50 percent on large washing machines over a three-year period and up to 30 percent on solar panels over four years.



China and South Korea, the two countries most impacted by the decision, are protesting Trump's decision to impose steep tariffs on washing machines and solar panels.



According to reports, South Korean Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong has termed those tariffs 'excessive' and said they violate World Trade Organization rules. Kim said South Korea planned to file a petition against the US at the WTO.



The tariffs will hit South Korea's Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, which dominate the US washing machine market.



