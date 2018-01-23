

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Total System Services (TSS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $151.04 million, or $0.82 per share. This was higher than $129.62 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $1.27 billion. This was up from $1.13 billion last year.



Total System Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $151.04 Mln. vs. $129.62 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $0.70 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q4): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.4%



