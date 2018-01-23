INDIANA, PA--(Marketwired - January 23, 2018) - First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017.

Full Year 2017 Highlights

Franchise Growth

The company successfully completed its acquisition of DCB Financial Corp. located in the Columbus, Ohio metropolitan area on April 3, 2017, which included $383 million in loans and $484 million in deposits at close.

The company successfully negotiated a definitive merger agreement to acquire Cincinnati, Ohio based Foundation Bank, which was announced on January 10, 2018.

Earnings

For the year ended December 31, 2017, net income was $55.2 million (or $0.58 diluted earnings per share). Core net income (non-GAAP), which excludes acquisition expenses and a previously disclosed $16.7 million non-cash charge for the revaluation of the deferred tax asset (DTA) taken in connection with the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, was $78.5 million, or $0.82 diluted earnings per share. Core earnings per share increased $0.13, or 18.8% from the previous year.

Total revenue grew $45.9 million, or 17.1% from the prior year. Net interest income (on a fully tax-equivalent (FTE) basis) increased $30.1 million, or 14.9%, from the prior year. Noninterest income grew $15.7 million, or 24.4%, from the prior year.

Provision for credit losses totaled $5.1 million, a decrease of $13.4 million as compared to the prior year, in part due to the recognition of two large commercial recoveries of $3.1 million in the second quarter.

The return on average equity (ROE) for the year ended December 31, 2017 was 6.45%. The Core return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP) for the period was 13.38%, an increase of 259 basis points from the previous year.

Profitability

The net interest margin improved 25 basis points to 3.57% compared to the prior year.

The return on average assets (ROA) for the year ended December 31, 2017 was 0.77%. The Core ROA (non-GAAP) improved 16 basis points to 1.09% compared to the prior year.

"This was another very productive year for our company," stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our performance trajectory, especially in our fee income, demonstrates a desire to become one of the top performing community banks in the country. And our recent acquisitions have put additional wind in our sails by allowing us to expand beyond our core Pennsylvania markets and establish a presence in each of Ohio's three major metropolitan markets. As we enter 2018, our efforts will be focused on building on our successful expansion strategy in Ohio, while being mindful to keep costs in line with our revenue streams."

Fourth Quarter 2017 Highlights

Earnings

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, net income was $4.0 million (or $0.04 diluted earnings per share), resulting in an ROA of 0.21% and an ROE of 1.75%. Core net income (non-GAAP), which excludes acquisition expenses and the $16.7 million non-cash charge for the revaluation of the DTA, was $20.6 million, or $0.21 diluted earnings per share, resulting in a Core ROA and Core ROTCE of 1.11% and 13.29%, respectively.

Total revenue grew $14.5 million, or 20.4%, from the prior year quarter. Net interest income (FTE) increased $8.1 million, or 15.4%, from the prior year quarter. Noninterest income grew $6.4 million, or 34.8%, from the prior year quarter (or $2.6 million and 14.7%, respectively, excluding securities gains).

Total noninterest expense includes $2.5 million of expense for a one-time cash bonus of $1,500 paid to all employees (other than the top five executive officers) following the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Noninterest expense in the fourth quarter also reflected $0.6 million in expense related to growth in unfunded loan commitments.

Fourth quarter results also reflect approximately $0.7 million in expense related to expense management strategies associated with the recent tax law change.

These expense items were offset by net security gains of $4.3 million following the successful auction call of a pooled trust preferred security held in the company's investment portfolio.

Commercial loans grew at an annualized rate of 3.3%.

Profitability

The net interest margin improved 17 basis points to 3.61% compared to the prior year, and was unchanged from the prior quarter as positive replacement yields on loans offset deposit rate increases.

The Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) was 1.11%.

"The fourth quarter builds on the success of recent quarters and sets us up well for the coming year," stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We were particularly happy to be able to give back some of the benefit from the tax law change to our employees in the form of a cash bonus. In addition, in light of our recent performance and positive outlook for the future, we are pleased that we will be able to make a total of approximately $500 thousand in cash contributions to our employee's health savings accounts in 2018."

Financial Summary

(dollars in For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended thousands, -------------------------------- --------------------- except per share December September December December December data) 31, 30, 31, 31, 31, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 -------------------------------- --------------------- Reported Results Net income $3,981 $21,283 $17,914 $55,165 $59,590 Diluted earnings per share $0.04 $0.22 $0.20 $0.58 $0.67 Return on average assets 0.21% 1.14% 1.07% 0.77% 0.89% Return on average equity 1.75% 9.50% 9.46% 6.45% 8.02% Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1) Core net income $20,561 $21,238 $19,744 $78,512 $61,652 Core diluted earnings per share $0.21 $0.22 $0.22 $0.82 $0.69 Core return on average assets 1.11% 1.14% 1.18% 1.09% 0.93% Return on average tangible common equity 2.84% 14.04% 12.46% 9.50% 10.43% Core return on average tangible common equity 13.29% 14.01% 13.73% 13.38% 10.79% Core efficiency ratio 62.24% 57.96% 61.70% 60.22% 58.71% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.61% 3.61% 3.44% 3.57% 3.32%

(1) Operating results are non-GAAP measures used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. See supplemental information included with the release for "non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" and additional information.

Earnings

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $4.0 million, as compared to $17.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. The current quarter's results were impacted by a previously disclosed valuation adjustment to the company's deferred tax asset which resulted in a non-cash charge of $16.7 million.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $55.2 million, as compared to $59.6 million for the same period in 2016, a decrease of $4.4 million. The results for the current year were impacted by the aforementioned non-cash charge of $16.7 million as well as one-time merger-related expenses of $10.2 million (pretax).

Excluding these one-time expenses, core net income for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $78.5 million, an increase of $16.9 million, or 27.3%, from the previous year.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2017 was 3.57%, an increase of 25 basis points from the previous year.

The increase from the prior year was due primarily to a 27 basis point increase in the yield on interest earning assets partially offset by a 2 basis point increase in funding costs. These increases were primarily due to improved yields on variable and adjustable loan portfolios following the Federal Reserve's decision to increase short-term rates in December of 2016, March, June and December of 2017, along with the ability to pay down higher cost short-term borrowings following our recent acquisitions.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2017 was 3.61%, which was unchanged from the previous quarter and an increase of 17 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase from the prior year quarter was primarily due to a 30 basis point increase in the yield on loans, which was partially offset by higher short-term borrowing costs following the Federal Reserve's decisions to raise short-term interest rates.

For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017, total average earning assets grew $571.7 million and $422.1 million, respectively, from the prior year period primarily due to the aforementioned acquisitions.

Total average deposits grew by $973.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to the previous year. Growth from the prior year was driven by a $980.2 million increase in transaction accounts and a $6.3 million decrease in time deposits.

Credit Quality

The provision for credit losses totaled $5.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, a decrease of $13.4 million as compared to the prior year. The decrease from the prior year is primarily the result of lower net charge-offs and improved asset quality as well as the recognition of $3.1 million of recoveries on two large commercial relationships during the second quarter of 2017.

At December 31, 2017, nonperforming loans were $42.2 million, an increase of $3.4 million from September 30, 2017 and an increase of $0.4 million from December 31, 2016. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.78%, 0.72% and 0.86% for the periods ended December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, net charge-offs were $7.0 million, or 0.13% of average loans, compared to $19.1 million in the prior year period. Net charge-offs during the current year period included recoveries for two large commercial credits totaling $3.1 million.

During the fourth quarter of 2017, net charge-offs were $2.1 million, or 0.16% of average loans (annualized), compared to $1.1 million in the prior quarter and $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

For the originated loan portfolio at December 31, 2017, the allowance for credit losses to total originated loans was 0.96%, compared to 0.97% at September 30, 2017 and 1.05% at December 31, 2016.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) totaled $20.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 as compared to $19.7 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $17.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Swap fee income increased $1.3 million and $1.2 million from the prior quarter and the year ago quarter, respectively, primarily due to increased commercial borrower swap activity. Trust fee income and service charges on deposit accounts increased $0.6 million and $0.4 million from the prior year quarter due to an expanded customer base as a result of recent acquisitions. Gain on sale of mortgage loans totaled $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of $0.4 million from the prior year quarter, representing the highest quarterly total since the company reentered the traditional mortgage business in 2014.

Net security gains were $4.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, following the successful auction call of a single pooled trust preferred security for which the company had previously recognized an other-than-temporary impairment charge.

Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expenses) totaled $52.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, as compared to $47.4 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $42.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. The $4.7 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily the result of $2.5 million of expense for a one-time bonus of $1,500 paid to all employees (other than the top five named executive officers) following the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, a $0.4 million increase in furniture and equipment expense and a $0.3 million increase in occupancy expense primarily due to higher snow removal costs.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,372 at December 31, 2017, 1,366 at September 30, 2017 and 1,274 at December 31, 2016. The increase from the prior year is the result of the addition of employees from acquisitions and the continued expansion of the mortgage and commercial banking businesses in Ohio.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, which is payable on February 16, 2018 to shareholders of record as of February 2, 2018. This dividend represents a 2.1% projected annual yield utilizing the January 22, 2018 closing market price of $15.10.

First Commonwealth's capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at December 31, 2017 were 12.3%, 11.5%, 9.7% and 10.3%, respectively. First Commonwealth's current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-844-792-3645 or through the company's web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the access code #10115427. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company's web page for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 135 banking offices in 20 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and central and northeastern Ohio, as well as a Corporate Banking Center in northeast Ohio and mortgage offices in Stow and Dublin, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements about First Commonwealth's future plans, strategies and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Such statements are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond First Commonwealth's control. Factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance); (6) the soundness of other financial institutions; (7) political instability; (8) impairment of First Commonwealth's goodwill or other intangible assets; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth's borrowers; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses (including the pending acquisition Garfield Acquisition Corp and its banking subsidiary Foundation Bank); (15) First Commonwealth's ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (16) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth's markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (17) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the reliability of First Commonwealth's vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in the reports that First Commonwealth files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10'K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. First Commonwealth undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended -------------------------------- --------------------- December September December December December 31, 30, 31, 31, 31, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 -------------------------------- --------------------- SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net interest income (FTE) (1) $ 60,624 $ 60,667 $ 52,529 $ 233,005 $ 202,881 Provision for credit losses 2,253 1,214 (1,826) 5,087 18,480 Noninterest income 24,705 19,790 18,332 80,331 64,599 Noninterest expense 51,909 47,361 45,675 200,298 159,925 Net income 3,981 21,283 17,914 55,165 59,590 Core net income (5) 20,561 21,238 19,744 78,512 61,652 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.04 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.58 $ 0.67 Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.82 $ 0.69 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 0.21% 1.14% 1.07% 0.77% 0.89% Core return on average assets (7) 1.11% 1.14% 1.18% 1.09% 0.93% Return on average shareholders' equity 1.75% 9.50% 9.46% 6.45% 8.02% Return on average tangible common equity (8) 2.84% 14.04% 12.46% 9.50% 10.43% Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 13.29% 14.01% 13.73% 13.38% 10.79% Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 62.24% 57.96% 61.70% 60.22% 58.71% Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.61% 3.61% 3.44% 3.57% 3.32% Book value per common share $ 9.11 $ 9.17 $ 8.43 Tangible book value per common share (11) 6.34 6.39 6.20 Market value per common share 14.32 14.13 14.18 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.08 0.08 0.07 $ 0.32 $ 0.28 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans as a percent of end- of-period loans (3) 0.78% 0.72% 0.86% Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.62% 0.61% 0.73% Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.16% 0.08% 0.22% Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4) 114.34% 124.16% 120.02% Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4) 0.89% 0.90% 1.03% Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) as a percent of originated loans and leases 0.96% 0.97% 1.05% CAPITAL RATIOS Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 12.2% 12.1% 11.2% Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 8.8% 8.8% 8.5% Leverage Ratio 9.7% 9.7% 9.8% Risk Based Capital - Tier I 11.5% 11.5% 11.3% Risk Based Capital - Total 12.3% 12.3% 12.3% Common Equity - Tier I 10.3% 10.3% 10.1%

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended -------------------------------------- December September December 31, 30, 31, 2017 2017 2016 -------------------------------------- INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 65,840 $ 65,411 $ 55,932 Interest expense 6,270 5,848 4,413 -------------------------------------- Net Interest Income 59,570 59,563 51,519 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 1,054 1,104 1,010 -------------------------------------- Net Interest Income (FTE) 60,624 60,667 52,529 Provision for credit losses 2,253 1,214 (1,826) -------------------------------------- Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses (FTE) 58,371 59,453 54,355 Net securities gains (losses) 4,345 92 589 Trust income 1,823 2,147 1,268 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,721 4,803 4,341 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 2,155 2,128 1,916 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,486 1,472 1,424 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,656 1,418 1,236 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 486 503 363 Card-related interchange income 4,907 4,780 3,916 Derivative mark-to-market (424) (14) 1,294 Swap fee income 1,547 217 374 Other income 2,003 2,244 1,611 -------------------------------------- Total Noninterest Income 24,705 19,790 18,332 Salaries and employee benefits 28,781 26,169 24,913 Net occupancy 4,051 3,715 3,307 Furniture and equipment 3,755 3,342 3,028 Data processing 2,431 2,229 2,050 Pennsylvania shares tax 1,139 1,093 1,061 Advertising and promotion 1,051 941 661 Intangible amortization 819 844 229 Collection and repossession 563 402 447 Other professional fees and services 1,406 1,300 1,049 FDIC insurance 744 696 698 Litigation and operational losses 943 598 246 Loss on sale or write-down of assets 348 167 526 Merger and acquisition related (199) (69) 2,815 Other operating expenses 6,077 5,934 4,645 -------------------------------------- Total Noninterest Expense 51,909 47,361 45,675 Income before Income Taxes 31,167 31,882 27,012 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 1,054 1,104 1,010 Income tax provision 26,132 9,495 8,088 -------------------------------------- Net Income $ 3,981 $ 21,283 $ 17,914 ====================================== Shares Outstanding at End of Period 97,456,478 97,475,575 89,007,077 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 97,507,465 97,457,470 88,887,387 FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Year Ended ---------------------------- December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 ----------------------------- INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 250,550 $ 217,614 Interest expense 21,770 18,579 ----------------------------- Net Interest Income 228,780 199,035 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 4,225 3,846 ----------------------------- Net Interest Income (FTE) 233,005 202,881 Provision for credit losses 5,087 18,480 ----------------------------- Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses (FTE) 227,918 184,401 Net securities gains (losses) 5,040 617 Trust income 7,098 5,366 Service charges on deposit accounts 18,579 15,869 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 8,807 7,964 Income from bank owned life insurance 5,699 5,381 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 5,366 4,086 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 1,753 1,411 Card-related interchange income 18,780 14,955 Derivative mark-to-market (473) 219 Swap fee income 2,005 2,359 Other income 7,677 6,372 ----------------------------- Total Noninterest Income 80,331 64,599 Salaries and employee benefits 103,714 87,125 Net occupancy 15,648 13,150 Furniture and equipment 13,508 11,624 Data processing 9,090 7,429 Pennsylvania shares tax 4,209 3,825 Advertising and promotion 3,786 2,601 Intangible amortization 3,081 547 Collection and repossession 1,905 2,250 Other professional fees and services 4,761 3,915 FDIC insurance 3,210 3,903 Litigation and operational losses 2,050 1,420 Loss on sale or write-down of assets 1,834 1,155 Merger and acquisition related 10,213 3,173 Other operating expenses 23,289 17,808 ----------------------------- Total Noninterest Expense 200,298 159,925 Income before Income Taxes 107,951 89,075 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 4,225 3,846 Income tax provision 48,561 25,639 ----------------------------- Net Income $ 55,165 $ 59,590 ============================= Shares Outstanding at End of Period 97,456,478 89,007,077 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 95,331,037 88,851,573

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) December September December 31, 30, 31, 2017 2017 2016 -------------------------------------- BALANCE SHEET (Period End) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 98,624 $ 98,319 $ 91,033 Interest-bearing bank deposits 8,668 29,709 24,644 Securities available for sale, at fair value 761,195 810,946 815,110 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 422,096 436,081 372,513 Loans held for sale 14,850 17,100 7,052 Loans 5,407,376 5,375,847 4,879,347 Allowance for credit losses (48,298) (48,176) (50,185) ------------ ------------ ------------ Net loans 5,359,078 5,327,671 4,829,162 Goodwill and other intangibles 270,360 271,347 198,496 Other assets 373,668 393,166 346,008 ------------ ------------ ------------ Total Assets $ 7,308,539 $ 7,384,339 $ 6,684,018 ============ ============ ============ Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,416,771 $ 1,416,814 $ 1,268,786 Interest-bearing demand deposits 187,281 264,731 114,043 Savings deposits 3,361,840 3,290,978 2,972,747 Time deposits 614,813 582,534 591,832 ------------ ------------ ------------ Total interest-bearing deposits 4,163,934 4,138,243 3,678,622 Total deposits 5,580,705 5,555,057 4,947,408 Short-term borrowings 707,466 805,825 867,943 Long-term borrowings 87,918 88,155 80,916 ------------ ------------ ------------ Total borrowings 795,384 893,980 948,859 Other liabilities 44,323 41,001 37,822 Shareholders' equity 888,127 894,301 749,929 ------------ ------------ ------------ Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 7,308,539 $ 7,384,339 $ 6,684,018 ============ ============ ============

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended ----------------------------------------------------- December September December 31, Yield/ 30, Yield/ 31, Yield/ 2017 Rate 2017 Rate 2016 Rate ----------------------------------------------------- NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans (FTE)(1)(3) $5,433,384 4.29% $5,398,815 4.28% $4,856,579 3.99% Securities and interest bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,220,469 2.63% 1,265,416 2.60% 1,225,600 2.66% ---------- ---------- ---------- Total Interest- Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 6,653,853 3.99% 6,664,231 3.96% 6,082,179 3.72% Noninterest-earning assets 710,946 713,142 555,920 ---------- ---------- ---------- Total Assets $7,364,799 $7,377,373 $6,638,099 ========== ========== ========== Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $3,521,485 0.20% $3,576,365 0.18% $2,768,287 0.14% Time deposits 596,051 0.73% 562,868 0.64% 577,851 0.63% Short-term borrowings 807,831 1.19% 829,954 1.16% 1,210,619 0.58% Long-term borrowings 88,019 4.24% 88,256 4.18% 80,984 3.82% ---------- ---------- ---------- Total Interest- Bearing Liabilities 5,013,386 0.50% 5,057,443 0.46% 4,637,741 0.38% Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,411,902 1,393,024 1,195,862 Other liabilities 39,011 38,125 50,837 Shareholders' equity 900,500 888,781 753,659 ---------- ---------- ---------- Total Noninterest- Bearing Funding Sources 2,351,413 2,319,930 2,000,358 ---------- ---------- ---------- Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $7,364,799 $7,377,373 $6,638,099 ========== ========== ========== Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.61% 3.61% 3.44% FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Year Ended ----------------------------------------- December 31, Yield/ December 31, Yield/ 2017 Rate 2016 Rate ----------------------------------- ------ NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans (FTE)(1)(3) $ 5,278,511 4.20% $ 4,818,759 3.91% Securities and interest bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,252,739 2.63% 1,290,392 2.56% ------------- ------------- Total Interest- Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 6,531,250 3.90% 6,109,151 3.63% Noninterest-earning assets 679,212 551,465 ------------- ------------- Total Assets $ 7,210,462 $ 6,660,616 ============= ============= Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 3,429,445 0.17% $ 2,659,202 0.14% Time deposits 578,158 0.65% 584,429 0.63% Short-term borrowings 867,391 1.01% 1,387,737 0.58% Long-term borrowings 86,391 4.12% 81,197 3.67% ------------- ------------- Total Interest- Bearing Liabilities 4,961,385 0.44% 4,712,565 0.39% Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,356,125 1,146,189 Other liabilities 37,818 58,918 Shareholders' equity 855,134 742,944 ------------- ------------- Total Noninterest- Bearing Funding Sources 2,249,077 1,948,051 ------------- ------------- Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 7,210,462 $ 6,660,616 ============= ============= Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.57% 3.32%

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2017 2017 2016 -------------------------------------------- Loan Portfolio Detail Commercial Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,163,383 $ 1,154,225 $ 1,139,547 Commercial real estate 2,019,096 1,990,264 1,742,210 Real estate construction 248,868 259,129 219,621 -------------------------------------------- Total Commercial 3,431,347 3,403,618 3,101,378 Consumer Loan Portfolio: Closed-end mortgages 897,284 893,809 713,471 Home equity lines of credit 529,086 529,613 515,721 -------------------------------------------- Total Real Estate - Consumer 1,426,370 1,423,422 1,229,192 Auto loans 454,932 454,320 458,610 Direct installment 24,560 24,995 24,381 Personal lines of credit 60,023 58,880 53,339 Student loans 10,144 10,612 12,447 -------------------------------------------- Total Other Consumer 549,659 548,807 548,777 -------------------------------------------- Total Consumer Portfolio 1,976,029 1,972,229 1,777,969 -------------------------------------------- Total Portfolio Loans 5,407,376 5,375,847 4,879,347 Loans held for sale 14,850 17,100 7,052 -------------------------------------------- Total Loans $ 5,422,226 $ 5,392,947 $ 4,886,399 ============================================ December 31, September 30, December 31, 2017 2017 2016 -------------------------------------------- ASSET QUALITY DETAIL Nonperforming Loans: Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 19,455 $ 14,943 $ 16,301 Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 11,222 11,408 11,722 Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 11,563 12,451 13,790 -------------------------------------------- Total Nonperforming Loans $ 42,240 $ 38,802 $ 41,813 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 2,765 5,701 6,805 Repossessions ("Repos") 292 200 242 -------------------------------------------- Total Nonperforming Assets $ 45,297 $ 44,703 $ 48,860 Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 1,854 1,332 2,131 Classified loans 73,017 65,948 92,705 Criticized loans 124,417 125,034 134,372 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos 0.83% 0.83% 1.00% Allowance for credit losses $ 48,298 $ 48,176 $ 50,185

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended --------------------------------- --------------------- December September December December December 31, 30, 31, 31, 31, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 --------------------------------- --------------------- Net Charge-offs (Recoveries): Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 777 $ 315 $ 2,392 $ 2,733 $ 15,439 Real estate construction - (373) (335) (470) (562) Commercial real estate 177 (25) (567) 62 (952) Residential real estate 240 276 139 916 708 Loans to individuals 937 912 1,094 3,733 4,474 --------------------------------- --------------------- Net Charge-offs $ 2,131 $ 1,105 $ 2,723 $ 6,974 $ 19,107 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.16% 0.08% 0.22% 0.13% 0.40% Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 105.73% 109.86% (67.06)% 72.94% 96.72% Provision for credit losses $ 2,253 $ 1,214 $ (1,826) $ 5,087 $ 18,480

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the 35% federal income tax statutory rate. (2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs. (3) Includes held for sale loans. (4) Excludes held for sale loans.

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended -------------------------------- --------------------- December September December December December 31, 30, 31, 31, 31, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 -------------------------------- --------------------- Net Income $ 3,981 $ 21,283 $ 17,914 $ 55,165 $ 59,590 Intangible amortization 819 844 229 3,081 547 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (287) (295) (80) (1,078) (191) -------------------------------- --------------------- Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles 4,513 21,832 18,063 57,168 59,946 Average Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 900,500 $ 888,781 $ 753,659 $ 855,134 $ 742,944 Less: intangible assets 270,906 271,670 177,081 253,533 168,446 ------------------------------------------------------ Tangible Equity 629,594 617,111 576,578 601,601 574,498 Less: preferred stock - - - - - ------------------------------------------------------ Tangible Common Equity $ 629,594 $ 617,111 $ 576,578 $ 601,601 $ 574,498 (8) Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 2.84% 14.04% 12.46% 9.50% 10.43%

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended -------------------------------------------- December 31, September 30, December 31, 2017 2017 2016 -------------------------------------------- Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 3,981 $ 21,283 $ 17,914 Deferred tax asset writedown 16,709 - - Merger & Acquisition related expenses (199) (69) 2,815 Tax benefit of merger & acquisition related expenses 70 24 (985) -------------------------------------------- (5) Core net income 20,561 21,238 19,744 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 97,507,465 97,457,470 88,887,387 (6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 Intangible amortization 819 844 229 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (287) (295) (80) -------------------------------------------- Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 21,093 $ 21,787 $ 19,893 (9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 13.29% 14.01% 13.73% For the Three Months Ended -------------------------------------------- December 31, September 30, December 31, 2017 2017 2016 -------------------------------------------- Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 3,981 $ 21,283 $ 17,914 Total Average Assets 7,364,799 7,377,373 6,638,099 Return on Average Assets 0.21% 1.14% 1.07% Core Net Income (5) $ 20,561 $ 21,238 $ 19,744 Total Average Assets 7,364,799 7,377,373 6,638,099 (7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.11% 1.14% 1.18% FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Year Ended ----------------------------- December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 ----------------------------- Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 55,165 $ 59,590 Deferred tax asset writedown 16,709 - Merger & Acquisition related expenses 10,213 3,173 Tax benefit of merger & acquisition related expenses (3,575) (1,111) ----------------------------- (5) Core net income 78,512 61,652 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 95,331,037 88,851,573 (6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.82 $ 0.69 Intangible amortization 3,081 547 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (1,078) (191) ----------------------------- Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 80,515 $ 62,008 (9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 13.38% 10.79% For the Year Ended ----------------------------- December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 ----------------------------- Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 55,165 $ 59,590 Total Average Assets 7,210,462 6,660,616 Return on Average Assets 0.77% 0.89% Core Net Income (5) $ 78,512 $ 61,652 Total Average Assets 7,210,462 6,660,616 (7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.09% 0.93%

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES -------------------------------------------- For the Three Months Ended -------------------------------------------- December 31, September 30, December 31, 2017 2017 2016 -------------------------------------------- Core Efficiency Ratio: Total Noninterest Expense $ 51,909 $ 47,361 $ 45,675 Adjustments to Noninterest Expense: Unfunded commitment reserve 624 (1) 71 Intangible amortization 819 844 229 Merger and acquisition related (199) (69) 2,815 -------------------------------------------- Noninterest Expense - Core $ 50,665 $ 46,587 $ 42,560 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 60,624 $ 60,667 $ 52,529 Total noninterest income 24,705 19,790 18,332 Net securities gains (4,345) (92) (589) -------------------------------------------- Total Revenue $ 80,984 $ 80,365 $ 70,272 Adjustments to Revenue: Derivative mark-to-market (424) (14) 1,294 -------------------------------------------- Total Revenue - Core $ 81,408 $ 80,379 $ 68,978 (10) Core Efficiency Ratio 62.24% 57.96% 61.70% December 31, September 30, December 31, 2017 2017 2016 -------------------------------------------- Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 888,127 $ 894,301 $ 749,929 Less: intangible assets 270,360 271,347 198,496 -------------------------------------------- Tangible Equity 617,767 622,954 551,433 Less: preferred stock - - - -------------------------------------------- Tangible Common Equity $ 617,767 $ 622,954 $ 551,433 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 7,308,539 $ 7,384,339 $ 6,684,018 Less: intangible assets 270,360 271,347 198,496 -------------------------------------------- Tangible Assets $ 7,038,179 $ 7,112,992 $ 6,485,522 (12) Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 8.78% 8.76% 8.50% Shares Outstanding at End of Period 97,456,478 97,475,575 89,007,077 (11) Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 6.34 $ 6.39 $ 6.20 Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES ----------------------------- For the Year Ended ----------------------------- December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 ----------------------------- Core Efficiency Ratio: Total Noninterest Expense $ 200,298 $ 159,925 Adjustments to Noninterest Expense: Unfunded commitment reserve 1,075 (341) Intangible amortization 3,081 547 Merger and acquisition related 10,213 3,173 ----------------------------- Noninterest Expense - Core $ 185,929 $ 156,546 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 233,005 $ 202,881 Total noninterest income 80,331 64,599 Net securities gains (5,040) (617) ----------------------------- Total Revenue $ 308,296 $ 266,863 Adjustments to Revenue: Derivative mark-to-market (473) 219 ----------------------------- Total Revenue - Core $ 308,769 $ 266,644 (10) Core Efficiency Ratio 60.22% 58.71% Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.

Media Relations:

Amy Jeffords

Assistant Vice President / Communications and Community Relations

Phone: 724-463-6806

E-mail: AJeffords@fcbanking.com



Investor Relations:

Ryan M. Thomas

Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations

Phone: 724-463-1690

E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com