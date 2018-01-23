Saudi Arabia Power and Distribution Transformer Market 2014-2018 & 2024: Key Players are ABB, GE, Hyundai Electric, Schneider, Siemens & Alfanar

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Saudi Arabia Power and Distribution Transformer Market (2018-2024): Forecast by Types, Power Rating, Cooling System, Applications, Regions, Types of Services Offered, Service and Repair, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia Power and Distribution Transformer Market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2018-2024.
Increasing construction activities, establishment of business hubs, industries and infrastructure development have resulted in the development of power infrastructure, which has further amplified the demand for transformers all across the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Further, government initiatives such as Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 and economic diversification policy would surge the transformer market in the forecast period.
Saudi Arabian government is taking major steps to strengthen the non-oil sectors due to recent decline in crude oil prices, which has adversely affected the market during the last 3 years. With expected recovery of crude oil prices and growth in public infrastructure development over next 5 years, the market would rebound during the forecast period.
Service and repair market of transformers has witnessed continuous growth in the country as servicing and repairing of a transformer is a more economical and more feasible option than purchasing a new one as it can substantially reduce investment costs.
Key players in Saudi Arabia Power and Distribution Transformer Market include ABB, GE, Hyundai Electric, Schneider, Siemens, Alfanar, Wahah Electric Supply Company Ltd., Arabian Transformers, United Transformers and Saudi Transformers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1. Report Description
2.2. Key Highlights of the Report
2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation
2.4. Methodology Adopted and Key Data Points
2.5. Assumptions
3. Global Power & Distribution Transformer Market Overview
3.1.Global Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenues, 2014-2024F
3.2 Global Power Transformer Market Revenues, 2014-2024F
3.3 Global Distribution Transformer Market Revenues, 2014-2024F
3.4 Global Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenue Share, by Regions
4. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Overview
4.1. Saudi Arabia Country Overview
4.2. SWOT Analysis: Saudi Arabia
4.3. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenues & Volume, 2014-2024F
4.4. Industry Life Cycle
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Model
4.6. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenue Share, by Types, 2017 & 2024F
4.7. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenue & Volume Share, by Power Rating, 2017 & 2024F
4.8. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenue Share, by Cooling System, 2017 & 2024F
4.9. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenue Share, by Applications, 2017 & 2024F
4.10. Saudi Arabia Power and Distribution Transformer Market Revenue Share, by Regions, 2017 & 2024F
5. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Dynamics
5.1. Market Dynamics & Impact Analysis
5.2. Market Drivers
5.3. Market Restraints
6. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Trends
6.1. Smart Grid
6.2. Green Transformers
6.3. Smart Transformers
7. Saudi Arabia Distribution Transformer Market Overview
7.1. Saudi Arabia Distribution Transformer Market Revenues & Volume, 2014-2024F
7.2. Saudi Arabia Distribution Transformer Market Revenue & Volume Share, by Power Rating, 2017 & 2024F
7.2.1. Saudi Arabia Up to 315 KVA Distribution Transformer Market Revenues & Volume, 2014-2024F
7.2.2. Saudi Arabia 315.1 KVA to 5 MVA Distribution Transformer Market Revenues & Volume, 2014-2024F
8. Saudi Arabia Power Transformer Market Overview
8.1. Saudi Arabia Power Transformer Market Revenues & Volume, 2014-2024F
8.2. Saudi Arabia Power Transformer Market Revenue & Volume Share, by Power Rating, 2017 & 2024F
8.2.1. Saudi Arabia 5.1 to 50 MVA Power Transformer Market Revenues & Volume, 2014-2024F
8.2.2. Saudi Arabia Above 50 MVA Power Transformer Market Revenues & Volume, 2014-2024F
9. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Overview, by Cooling System
9.1. Saudi Arabia Liquid Type Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenues, 2014-2024F
9.2. Saudi Arabia Dry Type Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenues, 2014-2024F
10. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Overview, by Applications
10.1. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenues, by Power Utilities Applications, 2014-2024F
10.2. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenues, by Industrial Applications, 2014-2024F
11. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Overview, by Regions
11.1. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenues, by Regions, 2014-2024F
12. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Price Trend
13. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market, Key Performance Indicators
13.1. Saudi Arabia Oil & Gas Sector Market Outlook
13.2. Saudi Arabia Government Spending Outlook
13.3. Saudi Arabia Construction Market Outlook
14. Saudi Arabia Power and Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Overview
14.1. Power and Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Segmentation, by Types of Services Offered
14.2. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Revenues, 2014-2024F
14.3. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Overview, by Transformer Type
14.3.1. Saudi Arabia Power Transformer Service and Repair Market Revenues, 2014-2024F
14.3.2. Saudi Arabia Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Revenues, 2014-2024F
14.4. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Overview, by Types of Services
14.4.1. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Revenues, by Intelligence Service, 2014-2024F
14.4.2. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Revenues, by Repairing Service, 2014-2024F
14.4.3. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Revenues, by Site Service, 2014-2024F
15. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Overview, by Applications
15.1. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Revenues, by Power Utilities Applications, 2014-2024F
15.2. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Revenues, by Industrial Applications, 2014-2024F
16. Saudi Arabia Transformer Service and Repair Market Overview, by Regions
16.1. Saudi Arabia Transformer Service and Repair Market Revenues, by Regions, 2014-2024F
17. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Opportunity Assessment
17.1. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Opportunity Assessment, by Applications, 2024
17.2. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Opportunity Assessment, by Power Rating, 2024
17.3. Saudi Arabia Transformer Service and Repair Market Opportunity Assessment, by Type of Services, 2024
17.4. Saudi Arabia Transformer Service and Repair Market Opportunity Assessment, by Applications, 2024
18. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Import Statistics
18.1. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Imports, by Country, 2016
19. Competitive Landscape
19.1. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenue Share, by Company, 2017
19.2. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Revenue Share, by Company, 2017
19.3. Competitive Benchmarking, by Power Ratings
20. Company Profiles
20.1. ABB Ltd.
20.2. General Electric Company
20.3. Siemens Ltd. Company
20.4. Schneider Electric SE
20.5. Alfanar Company Ltd.
20.6. Wahah Electric Supply Company of Saudi Arabia Ltd.
20.7. Arabian Transformer Co.
20.8. United Transformers Electric Company
20.9. The Saudi Transformers Company Ltd.
20.10. Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.
21. Strategic Recommendations
