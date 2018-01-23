Saudi Arabia Power and Distribution Transformer Market 2014-2018 & 2024: Key Players are ABB, GE, Hyundai Electric, Schneider, Siemens & Alfanar

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Saudi Arabia Power and Distribution Transformer Market (2018-2024): Forecast by Types, Power Rating, Cooling System, Applications, Regions, Types of Services Offered, Service and Repair, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Power and Distribution Transformer Market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2018-2024.



Increasing construction activities, establishment of business hubs, industries and infrastructure development have resulted in the development of power infrastructure, which has further amplified the demand for transformers all across the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Further, government initiatives such as Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 and economic diversification policy would surge the transformer market in the forecast period.



Saudi Arabian government is taking major steps to strengthen the non-oil sectors due to recent decline in crude oil prices, which has adversely affected the market during the last 3 years. With expected recovery of crude oil prices and growth in public infrastructure development over next 5 years, the market would rebound during the forecast period.



Service and repair market of transformers has witnessed continuous growth in the country as servicing and repairing of a transformer is a more economical and more feasible option than purchasing a new one as it can substantially reduce investment costs.



Key players in Saudi Arabia Power and Distribution Transformer Market include ABB, GE, Hyundai Electric, Schneider, Siemens, Alfanar, Wahah Electric Supply Company Ltd., Arabian Transformers, United Transformers and Saudi Transformers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Methodology Adopted and Key Data Points

2.5. Assumptions



3. Global Power & Distribution Transformer Market Overview

3.1.Global Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

3.2 Global Power Transformer Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

3.3 Global Distribution Transformer Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

3.4 Global Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenue Share, by Regions



4. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Overview

4.1. Saudi Arabia Country Overview

4.2. SWOT Analysis: Saudi Arabia

4.3. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenues & Volume, 2014-2024F

4.4. Industry Life Cycle

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Model

4.6. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenue Share, by Types, 2017 & 2024F

4.7. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenue & Volume Share, by Power Rating, 2017 & 2024F

4.8. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenue Share, by Cooling System, 2017 & 2024F

4.9. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenue Share, by Applications, 2017 & 2024F

4.10. Saudi Arabia Power and Distribution Transformer Market Revenue Share, by Regions, 2017 & 2024F



5. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Dynamics

5.1. Market Dynamics & Impact Analysis

5.2. Market Drivers

5.3. Market Restraints



6. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Trends

6.1. Smart Grid

6.2. Green Transformers

6.3. Smart Transformers



7. Saudi Arabia Distribution Transformer Market Overview

7.1. Saudi Arabia Distribution Transformer Market Revenues & Volume, 2014-2024F

7.2. Saudi Arabia Distribution Transformer Market Revenue & Volume Share, by Power Rating, 2017 & 2024F

7.2.1. Saudi Arabia Up to 315 KVA Distribution Transformer Market Revenues & Volume, 2014-2024F

7.2.2. Saudi Arabia 315.1 KVA to 5 MVA Distribution Transformer Market Revenues & Volume, 2014-2024F



8. Saudi Arabia Power Transformer Market Overview

8.1. Saudi Arabia Power Transformer Market Revenues & Volume, 2014-2024F

8.2. Saudi Arabia Power Transformer Market Revenue & Volume Share, by Power Rating, 2017 & 2024F

8.2.1. Saudi Arabia 5.1 to 50 MVA Power Transformer Market Revenues & Volume, 2014-2024F

8.2.2. Saudi Arabia Above 50 MVA Power Transformer Market Revenues & Volume, 2014-2024F



9. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Overview, by Cooling System

9.1. Saudi Arabia Liquid Type Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

9.2. Saudi Arabia Dry Type Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenues, 2014-2024F



10. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Overview, by Applications

10.1. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenues, by Power Utilities Applications, 2014-2024F

10.2. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenues, by Industrial Applications, 2014-2024F



11. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Overview, by Regions

11.1. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenues, by Regions, 2014-2024F



12. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Price Trend



13. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market, Key Performance Indicators

13.1. Saudi Arabia Oil & Gas Sector Market Outlook

13.2. Saudi Arabia Government Spending Outlook

13.3. Saudi Arabia Construction Market Outlook



14. Saudi Arabia Power and Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Overview

14.1. Power and Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Segmentation, by Types of Services Offered

14.2. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

14.3. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Overview, by Transformer Type

14.3.1. Saudi Arabia Power Transformer Service and Repair Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

14.3.2. Saudi Arabia Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

14.4. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Overview, by Types of Services

14.4.1. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Revenues, by Intelligence Service, 2014-2024F

14.4.2. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Revenues, by Repairing Service, 2014-2024F

14.4.3. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Revenues, by Site Service, 2014-2024F



15. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Overview, by Applications

15.1. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Revenues, by Power Utilities Applications, 2014-2024F

15.2. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Revenues, by Industrial Applications, 2014-2024F



16. Saudi Arabia Transformer Service and Repair Market Overview, by Regions

16.1. Saudi Arabia Transformer Service and Repair Market Revenues, by Regions, 2014-2024F



17. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Opportunity Assessment

17.1. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Opportunity Assessment, by Applications, 2024

17.2. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Opportunity Assessment, by Power Rating, 2024

17.3. Saudi Arabia Transformer Service and Repair Market Opportunity Assessment, by Type of Services, 2024

17.4. Saudi Arabia Transformer Service and Repair Market Opportunity Assessment, by Applications, 2024



18. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Import Statistics

18.1. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Imports, by Country, 2016



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Market Revenue Share, by Company, 2017

19.2. Saudi Arabia Power & Distribution Transformer Service and Repair Market Revenue Share, by Company, 2017

19.3. Competitive Benchmarking, by Power Ratings



20. Company Profiles

20.1. ABB Ltd.

20.2. General Electric Company

20.3. Siemens Ltd. Company

20.4. Schneider Electric SE

20.5. Alfanar Company Ltd.

20.6. Wahah Electric Supply Company of Saudi Arabia Ltd.

20.7. Arabian Transformer Co.

20.8. United Transformers Electric Company

20.9. The Saudi Transformers Company Ltd.

20.10. Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.



21. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hz88h6/saudi_arabia?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716