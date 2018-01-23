Global Smart/Intelligent/Switchable Glass Markets 2018-2027: Producers have Raised Over $1 Billion in Funding with Installations for Google, Disney, Merck, eBay, Microsoft, Progressive, IBM & Fox News

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Smart glass is a class of electrically, photonically and thermally activated technologies mainly utilized in the architectural and automotive markets. The smart/intelligent/switchable glass and windows market is growing fast, and has been installed in the commercial aircraft, automobiles and corporate buildings of companies such as Google, Disney, Merck, eBay, Microsoft, Progressive, IBM, Fox News etc.



Producers have raised over $1 billion in funding over the last few years and the technology is gaining wider commercial traction, driven by demands for privacy, adaptability, information, improved safety, energy savings and living comfort. Commercial buildings are the main current market for smart glass, but is also being increasingly adopted in residential and automotive markets.



This report highlights the latest innovations and products in the Smart Glass market, developed by large companies and start-ups.



Report contents include:

Technology analysis : Passive smart glass (Thermochromic, photochromic); Active smart glass (Electrochromic, Suspended particle device (SPD), Polymer dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC).

Analysis of end user markets for smart glass: Construction glass.



Residential and retail.



Aerospace.



Automotive.

Market revenues forecasts: Detailed forecasts of the Smart Glass sector, by end user markets (revenues $ millions), to 2025.

Detailed forecasts of the Smart Glass sector, by end user markets (revenues $ millions), to 2025. Producer profiles: Smart glass producer profiles (Profiles of 41 producers).

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market drivers and trends

1.2 Global market size and opportunity

1.3 Total market revenues, 2015-2027

1.3.1 Total addressable market

1.3.2 Current and estimated global market revenues for smart glass, 2014-2027

1.4 Smart glass revenues by markets, 2014-2027

1.4.1 Blinds and shades

1.4.2 Window and glass

1.4.3 Automotive windows and glass

1.4.4 Regional demand for smart glass

1.5 Market and technical challenges

1.6 Pricing for smart glass

1.7 Future of smart glass

1.7.1 Reducing costs

1.7.2 Integration with building systems

1.7.3 Photovoltaic smart glass

1.7.4 Internet of things (IoT)



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 What is smart glass?

3.2 Smart windows

3.3 Types of smart glass

3.3.1 Passive smart glass

3.3.2 Active smart glass

3.3.3 Benefits of smart glass

3.4 Nanomaterials in smart glass

3.5 Competitive analysis of smart glass technologies



4 ELECTROCHROMIC SMART GLASS

4.1 Technology description

4.2 Benefits

4.3 Shortcomings

4.4 Markets

4.4.1 Residential windows

4.4.2 Nanostructured electrochromic glass

4.4.3 Aerospace

4.4.4 Large-area exterior commercial glazing

4.4.5 Automotive

4.5 Companies 62-69 (14 company profiles)



5 THERMOCHROMIC SMART GLASS

5.1 Technology description

5.2 Benefits

5.3 Shortcomings

5.4 Markets

5.5 Companies (2 company profiles)



6 SUSPENDED PARTICLE DEVICE (SPD) SMART GLASS

6.1 Technology description

6.2 Benefits

6.3 Shortcomings

6.4 Markets

6.4.1 Windows

6.4.2 Automotive

6.5 Companies (6 company profiles)



7 POLYMER DISPERSED LIQUID CRYSTAL SMART GLASS

7.1 Technology description

7.1.1 Types

7.1.1.1 Laminated Switchable PDLC Glass

7.1.1.2 Self-adhesive Switchable PDLC Film

7.2 Benefits

7.3 Shortcomings

7.4 Markets

7.4.1.1 Interior glass

7.4.1.2 Exterior glass

7.4.1.3 Healthcare

7.4.1.4 Projection

7.5 Companies (20 company profiles)



8 OTHER TECHNOLOGIES

8.1 PHOTOCHROMIC SMART GLASS

8.2 ELECTROPHORETIC DISPLAYS

8.3 MICRO-BLINDS





