

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Tesla Model S reportedly working on autopilot crashed into the back of a parked fire engine on Interstate 405 in Culver City in Los Angeles County. No injuries were reported.



The Culver City Firefighters Association Local 1927 union chapter tweeted out a picture of the crash on Monday afternoon. According to them, the driver claimed that the car was on Tesla's Autopilot driver assistance system.



'While working a freeway accident this morning, Engine 42 was struck by a Tesla traveling at 65 mph. The driver reports the vehicle was on autopilot. Amazingly there were no injuries! Please stay alert while driving! abc7eyewitness ktla CulverCity distracteddriving,' Culver City Firefighters tweeted.



'Autopilot is intended for use only with a fully attentive driver,' Tesla said in a statement sent to CNBC.



Fire and police officials could not immediately confirm the driver's claim, according to The Mercury News.



Tesla's autopilot feature requires driver to touch the steering wheel periodically to prove they are alert. If not, it will set off several alarms and enter a safe shutdown sequence.



