Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells Markets 2018-2022: Products and Technologies, Research Priorities and Assessment of 73 Leading Competitors

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Mesenchymal Stem Cells - Advances & Applications 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) are multipotent cells that can differentiate into a variety of cell types, including osteoblasts, chondrocytes, myocytes, adipocytes, and potentially other cell types.

In addition to secreting factors that can stimulate tissue repair, MSCs can substantially alter their microenvironment, exerting effects that are both anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic. MSCs are advantageous over other stem cells types for a variety of reasons, including that they are immuno-privileged, making them an advantageous cell type for allogenic transplantation. MSCs appear to be an exceptionally promising tool for cell therapy, because of their unusual advantages, which include availability, expandability, transplantability, and ethical implications.

Interest in therapeutic applications of human MSCs arises from their diverse ability to differentiate into a range of cell types, as well as their ability to migrate to sites of tissue injury/inflammation or tumor growth. Additionally, MSCs well-suited for use in the exponential growth area of 3D printing, because of their capacity to form structural tissues.

Growing attention is now being given to manufacturing technologies to support commercial-scale production of MSCs. Numerous market competitors are also exploring commercialization strategies for MSC-derived exosomes, because exosomes represent a novel strategy for accessing the therapeutic effects of stem cells without the risks and difficulties of administering the cells to patients.

As the most common stem cell type being used in regenerative medicine, there is substantial potential for growth within the MSC market. Today, there are more than 40,000 scientific publications published about the cell type, more than 800 clinical trials underway worldwide, and Google Trend data reveals that MSC searches are more than twice as common as the next most common adult stem cell type.



The Burgeoning Market for Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs)



Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are the most utilized cell type within the regenerative medicine industry. To support this rapidly expanding marketplace, this 200+ page global strategic report presents trend rate data for MSC market, including rates of MSC patents, grants, scientific publications, and clinical trials, as well as social analytics that identify online behavior related to MSCs.



The report describes the current status of mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) research, ongoing clinical trials involving MSCs, late stage MSC clinical trials, and uses of MSCs in cell therapy. It explores recent advances in MSC products and technologies, identifies research priorities by market segment, and assesses 73 leading competitors within the MSC marketplace.



Because MSC therapy is an integrated component of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs), this market report also provides an introduction to ATMPs.



For pharmaceutical companies, the report reveals how advances in MSC research can reveal potential new drug targets, improve methods of drug delivery, and provide personalized treatment strategies. With Big Pharma diversifying their product development pipelines by investing in cell therapy companies, MSC companies now represent promising candidates for collaboration, investment, and acquisition.

Claim this report to:

Identify the market segments that compose the MSC industry

Reveal the key market players competing in each market niche

Identify opportunities for MSC product development

Access market size determinations for the MSC market, with projections through 2022

Exploit emerging opportunities within the MSC marketplace

Key Topics Covered:



1. REPORT OVERVIEW

1.1 Statement of the Report

1.2 Executive Summary



2. INTRODUCTION



3. ADVANCED THERAPY MEDICINAL PRODUCTS (ATMPs)

3.1 Major Therapeutic Areas of Interests in ATMPs Sector

3.2 Price of Market-Stage ATMPs

3.3 FDA-Approved ATMPs

3.4 EC-Approved ATMPs



4. STEM CELLS: A BRIEF OVERVIEW

4.1 Embryonic Stem Cells (ESCs)

4.2 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs)

4.3 Types of Specialized Cells Derived from Stem Cells

4.4 Types of Stem Cells in Human Body

4.5 Adult Stem Cells

4.6 Characteristics of Different Types of Stem Cells

4.7 Applications of Stem Cells in Medicine



5. MESENCHYMAL STEM CELLS (MSCs): A DETAILED OVERVIEW

5.1 A New Name for MSCs

5.2 Functions of MSCs

5.3 Sources of MSCs

5.4 Isolation and Culturing of hMSCs

5.5 Key Features of Different Types of MSCs

5.6 Chronic Diseases Treatable by hMSCs

5.7 Common Diseases Registered for MSC-Based Cell Therapy

5.8 Advantages of MSCs in Cell Therapy

5.9 Comparison of MSCs with Other Stem Cell Types

5.10 Drawbacks of Autologous MSCs and Advantages of Allogeneic MSCs

5.11 Mechanism of Action of MSCs in Treating Diseases

5.12 Tissue Regeneration

5.13 Immune Modulation

5.14 Manufacture of MSCs

MESENCHYMAL STEM CELLS (MSCs): APPLICATIONS

6.1 MSCs for GvHD

6.2 MSCs for Cardiovascular Repair

6.3 MSCs for Liver Disease

6.4 MSC for Bone/Cartilage Disease

6.5 Approved MSC-Based Products

6.6 Bone Matrices Containing MSCs

6.7 Pricing of Approved Cell Therapy Products



7. STEM CELL RESEARCH PUBLICATIONS, FUNDING AND PATENTS

7.1 Volume of Scientific Papers Published on MSCs

7.2 Stem Cell Research around the World

7.3 NIH Funding for MSCs Research

7.4 Stem Cell Patents Landscape



8. CLINICAL TRIALS INVOLVING MSCS: AN OVERVIEW

8.1 Current Clinical Trial Scenario

8.2 Geographical Share of MSC Clinical Trials

8.3 Sources of MSCs for Current Clinical Trials

8.4 Diseases Addressed by MSCs in the Ongoing Clinical Trials

8.5 Active Clinical Trials using MSCs

8.6 MSC Clinical Trial Outcomes, 2011-2016

8.7 Selected Clinical Trials Sponsored by Universities

8.8 Selected Clinical Trials Sponsored by Cell Therapy Companies

8.9 Clinical Trials using MSCs for Cardiovascular Diseases

8.10 MSCs for Osteoarthritis

8.11 MSCs in Wound Healing

8.12 MSCs for Liver Diseases

8.13 MSCs for Lung Disorders

8.14 Clinical Trials using MSCs for Eye Disorders

8.15 MSCs for Kidney Disorders

8.16 MSCs for Diabetes

8.17 MSCs for Graft vs. Host Disease (GvHD)

8.18 MSCs for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

8.19 MSCs for Multiple Sclerosis

8.20 Status of MSC Clinical Research in Specific Diseases



9. PARTNERING ACTIVITIES IN CELL THERAPY SECTOR

9.1 Collaboration between Lonza and Nikon

9.2 Hitachi's Purchase of PCT from Caladrius Biosciences

9.3 Collaboration between Regeneus Ltd. and Asahi Glass. Co. on Progenza

9.4 Collaboration between RepliCel Life Sciences and Shiseido Co., Ltd.

9.5 Collaboration between SanBio Life Sciences and Sumitomo

9.6 Partnership and License Agreement between Healios K.K. and Athersys Inc.

9.7 Cell Therapy Ltd.'s License to Daiichi Sankyo

9.8 TiGenix's License to Takeda Pharmaceuticals

9.9 Celyad's License to Ono Pharmaceuticals

9.10 Collaboration Kolon Life Sciences and Mitsubishi Tanabe

9.11 Collaboration between Steminent Biotherapeutics and ReproCELL Inc.

9.12 Kite Pharma's Partnership with Daiichi Sankyo

9.13 Acquisition of Cellular Dynamics by Fujifilm Holdings

9.14 License Agreement between Cynata Therapeutics and Fujifilm

9.15 Gilead to Acquire Kite Pharma

9.16 Big Pharma's Strategy in Advanced Therapy Sector

9.17 Big Pharma's Interest in Cell Therapy

9.18 Big Pharma Strategy in Advanced Therapies

9.19 Recent Events in Advanced Therapies Sector

9.20 Geographical Distribution of Cell Therapy Companies



10. MARKET ANALYSIS



11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 AdiCyte

11.2 AdiSave

11.3 AlloSource Inc.

11.4 American CryoStem Corporation

11.5 Anterogen Co., Ltd.

11.6 Apceth Biopharma GmbH

11.7 Athersys Inc.

11.8 Astarte Biologics Inc.

11.9 BioCardia Inc.

11.10 BioRestorative Therapies Inc.

11.11 Bone Therapeutics SA

11.12 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

11.13 Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

11.14 Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

11.15 Cell Applications Inc.

11.16 Cell Cure Neurosciences Ltd.

11.17 CellGenix Technologie Transfer GmbH

11.18 CellProthera SAS

11.19 Celltex Therapeutics Corporation

11.20 Cellular Dynamics International Inc.

11.21 Celprogen Inc.

11.22 Cell Therapies Pty Ltd.

11.23 Celvive Inc.

11.24 Cesca Therapeurics Inc.

11.25 Celyad SA

11.26 Cyagen Biosciences Inc.

11.27 Cynata Therapeucics Ltd.

11.28 Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

11.29 Escape Therapeutics Inc.

11.30 Future Health BioBank

11.31 Gamida Cell Ltd.

11.32 Intercytex Ltd.

11.33 International Stem Cell Corp.

11.34 Invitrx Therapeutics Inc.

11.35 JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

11.36 Kadimastem Ltd.

11.37 Kiadis Pharma N.V.

11.38 Kite Pharma Inc.

11.39 Life Sciences Inc.

11.40 Living Cell Technologies Ltd.

11.41 Lonza Group Ltd.

11.42 Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

11.43 Medeor Therapeutics Inc.

11.44 Medipost Co., Ltd.

11.45 Mesoblast Inc.

11.46 NuVasive Inc.

11.47 Neuralstem Inc.

11.48 Octane Biotech Inc.

11.49 Organogenesis Inc.

11.50 Orthofix International N.V.

11.51 Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

11.52 OxStem Ltd.

11.53 PharmaCell B.V.

11.54 Pharmicell Co. Ltd.

11.55 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

11.56 Precious Cells International Ltd.

11.57 Promethera Biosciences S.A.

11.58 Provia Laboratories, LLC

11.59 Regen BioPharma Inc.

11.60 Regeneus Ltd.

11.61 Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

11.62 Reneuron Group plc

11.63 Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc.

11.64 StemGen Therapeutics

11.65 Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd.

11.66 Stratatech Corp.

11.67 ThermoFischer Scientific Inc.

11.68 TiGenix N.V.

11.69 U.S. Stem Cell Inc.

11.70 Vericel Corporation

11.71 ViaCyte Inc.

11.72 Xintea AB

11.73 Zen-Bio Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mjnz2p/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716