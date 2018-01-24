

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Driving under the influence (DUI) or driving while intoxicated (DWI) is one of the most typical offense in the world of driving. But, will a driver be arrested for DWI or DUI if he is in a self-driving car? The answer is yes, he could be.



According to the auto makers, self-driving cars are really in control of the driver. After Joshua Brown was killed in a Tesla S last year, auto maker Tesla pointed out that the car's autopilot feature requires drivers to keep their hands on the wheel at all times. The drivers are also required to maintain control and responsibility for the vehicle.



'Autopilot is getting better all the time,' Tesla asserted, 'but it is not perfect and still requires the driver to remain alert.'



Few days ago, a Tesla driver fell asleep in his car on San Francisco's Bay Bridge. When police arrived on the scene he tried to cover up by claiming that his Tesla was on Autopilot. However, the excuse didn't work. He was found to have twice the legal blood alcohol level and was arrested for a suspected DUI.



So, a driver will be charged with drinking under the influence even if he is an autonomous vehicle.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX