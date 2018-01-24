Ink Labs Foundation: Ink's Blockchain-Based IP Solutions to Revolutionize Creative Industry

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / Ink, created by the Ink Labs Foundation, is set to become content creators' blockchain-supported platform and the first comprehensive ecosystem that links the global creative marketplace. It features the world's first intellectual property (IP) blockchain, and could become the Qtum of the content industry. The project's mission is to maximize the earnings, potential and discoverability of content creators around the globe while distinguishing and rewarding high-quality content. The Singapore-based firm aims to redefine roles, content and behaviors within the creative industry to achieve an efficient content exchange system.

The Ink platform presents a unique Intellectual Property Asset Exchange that will assist creators in converting their original work into liquid assets. Content creators will be able to produce, file, safeguard, discover, trade, market and distribute original content. The trading platform allows content creators to generate more earnings, seize more opportunities and become more discoverable while protecting ownership and control of their intellectual property.

Ink can solve several challenges faced by today's content creators

Creative professionals face the following obstacles:



Difficulty converting original content into liquid assets efficiently, while unfair distribution of proceeds are common



Unclear ownership of original works and inadequate data authenticity



Inferior distribution methods, causing low-quality content to be marketed as premium products, while high-quality content have low discoverability

Inadequacy of ecosystem and infrastructure

Ink aims to solve these problems on their platform:

A decentralized model redefines roles so that redundant intermediary roles can be cut out, and only the creator and the end user (the two prominent roles required for a business exchange) remain. The result is a fair distribution of proceeds and resources. All content behaviors on the platform will be redefined as economic behaviors, so that consumption of content is always done through payment behaviors. Qtum-based Intellectual Property Asset Exchange is a key application of the blockchain, which includes a talent scout system, a commercialization system and a smart contracts payment system. These parts jointly support the efficient conversion of Intellectual Property into liquid assets.



A trusted Sovereign Consortium Blockchain integrates with the Qtum-based Intellectual Property Asset Exchange. The consortium blockchain uses a digital certificate mechanism to release identification and permission control. Based on tamper-proof and timestamp features of blockchain, ownership of a user's intellectual property is protected. For a more adequately managed, integrated platform, the Ink Sovereign Consortium Blockchain will release a fully open Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform. This will provide key functions including a test network, visualization of distributed content, smart contracts, network monitoring and analysis, etc.



A Cross-Chain Protocol enables values and information to flow effectively between the public chain and the consortium chain, and among alliance chains. The platform will also feature blockchain copyright registration and protection, as well as, one-stop digital cultural assets management system.

Any given user on the Ink platform will be motivated to create quality content, because a user's score of connoisseurship will be increased based on positive endorsements of their content from other users. In the decentralized ecosystem, the discovery and dissemination of content will be done by users and regulations based on smart contracts. Smart contracts will eliminate loss of value of quality content. Public participation allows quality content to achieve enhanced visibility on the platform. The value of the creation will therefore be returned to the creator in a reasonable way.

Ink is progressing on schedule and endorsed by renowned industry experts

The INK token began trading in November 2017 at various exchanges including EXX, ZB, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Lbank, Coinnest, CoinONE and others. The global creative sector is a $62 billion industry and Ink is a pioneer to revamp the industry.

Ink's token (INK) crowd-sale in November 2017 achieved the organization's quota and ended the ICO ahead of schedule. Ink has garnered attention from angel investors, leading experts and blockchain specialists around the world. After successfully establishing a core mission and roadmap, and after a successful seed-round investment phase, Ink received a million-dollar angel investment in Spring 2017.

Jeff Garzik, a former bitcoin core developer and CEO of Bloq, endorsed Ink on Twitter.

Ink's expert team is dedicated to revolutionizing the creative industry

Ink has a dedicated team in place, consisting of leading experts and industry professionals. The founders of Ink possess expert skills in blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, intellectual property and computer science. Ink's engineering team is experienced in developing blockchain applications, including exchanges, wallets and commercial use.

