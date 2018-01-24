Dawson James Securities Announces the Closing of Firm Commitment Underwritten Public Offering for PAVmed Inc.

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / Dawson James Securities, Inc. in conjunction with PAVMed, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) announced the closing today of a firm commitment public offering of 2,415,278 shares of the Company's common stock priced at $1.80 for approximate gross proceeds of $4,347,500. In addition, PAVmed has granted the underwriters of the offering a 45-day option to purchase up to 362,292 additional shares of its common stock to cover overallotments, if any.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. acted as the sole underwriter for the offering and utilized its Diversified Investor Offering™ structure including both institutional and retail investors. PAVmed intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The shares described above were offered by PAVmed Corporation pursuant to a registration statement previously filed with, and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available, along with the accompanying base prospectus, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, or by contacting Dawson James: 1 N. Federal Hwy; Suite 500, Boca Raton, FL 33432 ATTN: Prospectus Department.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. is a highly differentiated, multiproduct medical device company employing a unique business model designed to advance products from concept to commercialization much more rapidly and with significantly less capital than the typical medical device company. This proprietary model enables PAVmed to pursue an expanding pipeline strategy with a view to enhancing and accelerating value creation. PAVmed's diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, have attractive regulatory pathways and market opportunities and encompass a broad spectrum of clinical areas including carpal tunnel syndrome (CarpX™), interventional radiology (PortIO™ and NextCath™), pediatric ear infections (DisappEAR™) medical infusions (NextFlo™ and NextCath™), and tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention (Caldus™). The Company intends to further expand its pipeline through engagements with clinician innovators and leading academic medical centers. For further information, please visit www.pavmed.com.

About Dawson James Securities

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors and is a full service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland and New Jersey. www.dawsonjames.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A Of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements

Member FINRA/SIPC.For more information, please contact:



Elise Stern

Managing Director

Head of Capital Markets

estern@dawsonjames.com

561-208-2926

SOURCE: Dawson James Securities