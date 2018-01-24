The Partnership Promises To Boost LNG Opportunities For Clients Worldwide

Tradition and Featherwood Capital today announced they have teamed up to develop and serve the LNG marketplace worldwide by providing physical and financial brokerage services combined with fundamental research of the Atlantic Basin LNG market.

The Tradition/Featherwood partnership will deliver the following services to producers, shippers, consumers, utilities and oil companies operating throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia:

Brokering of physical and financial LNG transactions

Market evaluation, analysis and research reports

Advisory services for LNG infrastructure transactions

"Our partnership with Tradition will enable us to quickly expand this rapidly growing global marketplace," said Jeff Oetting, Co-Founder, Featherwood Capital. Featherwood develops LNG terminals, negotiates and advises clients in the Caribbean, Europe, South America and Asia on numerous key commercial contracts, including: purchase and sale of LPG and LNG, terminal capacity and use agreements, pipeline transportation agreements, share purchase agreements, corporate structuring and shipping time charter agreements.

"Tradition has a long history of successfully developing new energy markets while Featherwood has the knowledge and experience vital to broker physical LNG. End-users and traders are swiftly evolving to take advantage of the new opportunities offered by the LNG physical and financial markets and this partnership will play a central role in the market's development," said Keith Kelly, Managing Director, Tradition Energy.

About Featherwood Capital

Featherwood Capital, LCC, is a project developer and consultant focused on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) markets development and infrastructure. Featherwood's expertise spans the entire LNG and LPG value chain, which includes production, transportation, liquefaction and export, shipping, receiving terminals, and LNG/LPG to power projects. In the past 15 years, Featherwood's has negotiated approximately 70% of the LNG supply agreements for North American receiving terminals. (www.featherwoodcapital.com)

About Tradition/TFS

With more than 30 years of experience, Tradition is one of the world's leading energy brokers delivering price discovery and execution services to a broad spectrum of international energy market participants. Commodities and instruments include crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, natural gas, electricity, coal and environmental-credits. This partnership compliment Tradition's current JKM (Japan/Korea Marker) LNG brokerage capabilities. Tradition Energy is part of the Tradition Group (CFT), one of the world's top 3 institutional brokers of financial products and commodities with over 2,200 employees in 28 countries. (www.traditionamericas.com)

