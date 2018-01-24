The 18th GoforIsrael Conference: Cross-Border Investments and Strategic Alliances

TEL AVIV, Israel, January 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Conference hosts over 1,000 participants including leaders, investors and entrepreneurs from China, US, Europe and Israel

March 5, Tel Aviv

The 18th GoforIsrael annual business conference will be held on March 5th, at the Tel Aviv Hilton. Organized by Cukierman & Co. Investment House Ltd. and Catalyst Funds, GoforIsrael has achieved worldwide recognition as one of the most influential business conferences in Israel, shaping the future of Israeli and Israeli and related investment policies.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631752/GoforIsrael_2018_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631753/The_18th_GoforIsrael_Conference.jpg )



GoforIsrael addresses current issues in capital markets, and provides a forum for the establishment and advancement of strategic global alliances between Israeli businesses, companies and financial institutions. The Conference will showcase the best innovation coming out of Israel on an international level, in areas such as IT, Healthcare and Life Sciences, cyber security, media, energy, advanced manufacturing, autotech, and more.

Edouard Cukierman, Chairman of Cukierman Investment House and Managing Partner of Catalyst CEL China Israel Fund: "The conference is a great opportunity to meet the leading Israeli entrepreneurs and investors in one place. Israeli technology companies will benefit from pre-organized meetings with potential investors, and the opportunity to present their technologies on stage. We expect to have continuous 1:1 meetings between investors and entrepreneurs during and following the conference".

GoforIsrael 2018 will host key decision makers, business representatives and leading entrepreneurs. The conference expects to welcome hundreds of VCs and PE Funds as well as other investors. The Chairman of the conference will be Mr. Ronnie Chan, Chairman of Hang Lung Properties, one of China's biggest real-estate firms and Co-Founder of Morningside, Chan's family philanthropy foundation. Chan is one of the key speakers in the conference, among a long list of senior speakers, including:

Yair Shamir - Former Minister of Agriculture of Israel and Managing Partner of Catalyst Fund, Yossi Vardi - Chairman - International Technologies, Dr Sophie Kornowski-Bonnet - Head of Roche Partnering, Roche, Ziva Eger - Chief Executive, Foreign Investments - Ministry of Economy and Industry, Israel, Chen Shuang - Executive Director and CEO - China Everbright Limited, Sean Epstein - Head of Private Equity - SAP, Jean-Louis Bruguiere, former head of the French national anti-terrorism division, David Braun - Head of Medical Device Business - Merck Group, Roger Cukierman - Board Member, Cukierman & Co, former CEO - Rothschild, and many other leading business leaders and decision makers.

For the Conference Agenda: GoforIsrael

This year's conference panels will address issues such as: Israel M&A; Marketing strategies for Israeli companies in China; Investments and business between Israel and Europe; Investment in Israeli technology, including MedTech and BioTech companies and the Image of Israel abroad.

Elevator pitches of selected innovative Israeli companies will be held during the course of the conference. These companies will be given the opportunity to present their products and solutions to potential partners and investors, in the fields of technology, media, telecom and life sciences.

The GoforIsrael Achievement Prize will be awarded to a senior personality, to honor their contribution to strengthen Israeli hi-tech.

Cukierman & Co. Investment House is the leading Israeli Cross-Border focused investment house, with a strong global network including many leading corporations, investors and financial institutions in key markets such as China and Europe. Headquartered in Israel, the company provides a full array of investment banking services including M&A, Private Placements, Public Offerings, Consulting and Family Office Services to Israeli, Chinese and European companies. With over 5.5 billion US $ in transactions completed, Cukierman & Co. has one of the largest Corporate Finance team in Israel with dedicated experts in the Life Sciences, Technologies, Media & Telecom (TMT), Green Technologies and Real Estate industries.

Catalyst is a top performing Israeli based private equity multi-fund firm founded in 1999. With over US$250 million under management, Catalyst funds support capital and long-term growth of innovative Israeli middle-market companies in global markets. Catalyst assists portfolio companies in reaching their goals by leveraging the partners' Israeli and international network. Catalyst has invested in innovative companies and has a diversified portfolio, including companies from the Industrials, Telecommunications, Information Technologies, Enterprise Software, Medical Devices and Bio/Pharma industries.

For further information visit: GoforIsrael