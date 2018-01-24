

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade surplus of 358.971 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That was shy of expectations for a surplus 520.0 billion yen following the 113.4 billion yen surplus in November.



Exports climbed 9.3 percent on year, also missing forecasts for a gain or 9.8 percent and down from 16.2 percent in the previous month.



Imports advanced an annual 14.9 percent versus expectations for a gain of 12.4 percent and down from 17.2 percent a month earlier.



