

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Confirm.io, a company that digitally authenticates government identification, said that it agreed to be acquired by Facebook Inc. (FB).



Facebook didn't disclose terms of the acquisition of Confirm.io, a three-year-old company based in Boston.



Confirm.io said, ' When we launched Confirm, our mission was to become the market's trusted identity origination platform for which other multifactor verification services can build upon. Now, we're ready to take the next step on our journey with Facebook. However, in the meantime this means all of our current digital ID authentication software offerings will be wound down.'



