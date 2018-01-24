The Wall Street Journal joins forces with Australian digital news service inkl to create world's first elite business news market place

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- News marketplace inkl has announced a new partnership in its bid to help readers unlock the world's best news coverage. inkl, described as the 'Spotify for news', has secured a partnership with America's most prestigious business and financial news source, The Wall Street Journal.

The new partnership will provide inkl readers unlimited access to The Wall Street Journal and Barron's in addition to the content they can already access through it's platform from sources like the Financial Times, The Economist, The Washington Post, Bloomberg Businessweek, The Sydney Morning Herald, and others.

"Delivering impartial, accurate news on demand is core to The Wall Street Journal and Barron's ethos", said Jonathan Wright, Global Managing Director of Dow Jones. "This partnership is a natural fit for The Wall Street Journal and Barron's as it allows readers to curate news from quality sources."

One of the unique aspects of the new partnership is that inkl's users will also now be able to unlock The Wall Street Journal and Barron's own websites and apps with their inkl credentials. inkl's CEO Gautam Mishra said, "This is a crucial step towards our ultimate goal: building a universal account that readers can use to unlock paid news content anywhere on the internet, without having to set up individual accounts and provide payment details every time."

"It's becoming clearer by the day that the future of news, at least of reliable news, is paid. So we need to do everything we can to make that an easy and affordable future for readers to live in."

Wright agrees, "By partnering with inkl we are now able to offer access to our world class global business and economics perspectives to a broader global audience."

2017 has certainly provided ample evidence for Mishra's predictions about a paid future for news. Even the bright lights of the new media generation, companies like Buzzfeed and Vice, are now struggling with the exact same problems that legacy publishers are, with Facebook and Google expected to capture 63% of online advertising this year.

"The simple fact is that marketplaces are where people go to buy things. Just look at Amazon, Alibaba, Netflix, Spotify, eBay, or even at bricks and mortar examples like Westfield, Saks, and Bloomingdales. People like to buy products in environments that offer choice, convenience and value for money. This is what we're doing for news," said Mishra.

inkl has been at the forefront of offering high-quality news from trusted publishers since its inception 3 years ago. While the platform offered just 7 titles and browser-based access when it first launched, today it boasts 50+ leading titles from around the world, and a mature set of products, from newsletters and websites, to downloadable apps and social media accounts.

Readers can access inkl+WSJ on the app, email and via the website, inkl.com

Images available here:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f49mklqvaeri6b6/AAByLOKWQivJymPDufFJ5ar_a?dl=0