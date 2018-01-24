

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher now in six straight trading days, gathering more than 130 points or 4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,545-point plateau it inherits another firm lead for Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to higher, thanks to solid earnings news and a jump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index spiked 45.14 points or 1.29 percent to finish at 3,546.50 after trading between 3,504.34 and 3,547.22. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 7.08 points or 0.36 percent to end at 1,950.99.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China spiked 2.75 percent, while Bank of China surged 6.36 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China soared 4.46 percent, Bank of Communications advanced 4.65 percent, China Life added 0.61 percent, Ping An Insurance gained 0.03 percent, PetroChina jumped 2.68 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 1.88 percent, China Vanke climbed 3.67 percent and Gemdale gathered 3.19 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks were mostly higher on Tuesday, allowing the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 to reach new record closing highs.



The Dow eased 3.79 points or 0.01 percent to 26,210.81, while the NASDAQ climbed 52.26 points or 0.71 percent to 7,460.29 and the S&P 500 rose 6.16 points or 0.22 percent to 2,839.13.



The strength on Wall Street came as lawmakers managed to re-open the government following a brief shutdown, passing a stopgap bill funding the government until February 8th.



Upbeat earnings news has also generated buying interest, with Dow components Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Travelers (TRV) reporting better than expected quarterly results.



Crude oil prices were higher Tuesday as OPEC officials continued to signal their determination to re-balance oil markets via supply cuts. February WTI oil climbed 90 cents or 1.4 percent to $64.47/bbl, the highest since December 2014.



